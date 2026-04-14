Round Two Game Three: Kitchener Rangers vs. Soo Greyhounds

Published on April 14, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Sault Ste Marie. ON. - The Western Conference semi-final heads north to Sault Ste Marie for Games 3 and 4. Kitchener collected wins in both Games 1 and 2 on home ice, taking a strong 2-0 series lead on the road. Puck Drop is set for 7:07 p.m. at the GFL Memorial Gardens.

TV: RogersTV Channel 20 (Kitchener)

TV: Rogers Super Sports Pak 469 (Ontario)

Video Stream: Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Game Two

In the second game of the second round, the Rangers battled their way to an 8-5 victory over the Soo Greyhounds, capitalizing on their chances in a high-scoring third period. Sam O'Reilly opened the scoring for Kitchener in the first period, and Avry Anstis doubled the lead early into the second period. Soo responded just two minutes later, but the Rangers restored their two-goal advantage shortly after to make it 3-1 on a Christian Humphreys power play goal. The Greyhounds continued to push back, scoring midway through the period and then adding another goal before the intermission to send the team tied into the break. They carried that momentum into the third, striking just over a minute in, with Quinn McKenzie giving Soo a 4-3 lead. Kitchener responded quickly, as Dylan Edwards found the back of the net on the power play to even things up. Jeremy Martin answered for the Greyhounds two minutes later, but that would be the Greyhounds' final push. The Rangers regrouped and took control of the game, erupting for four unanswered goals in the remaining eleven minutes of the third period to secure the victory and a 2-0 series lead.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (6-0-0-0)

Dylan Edwards earned first star honours by notching his third and fourth goals of the playoffs. The Ranger forward led the charge in the third as he evened the game up shortly after Quinn McKenzie gave the Greyhounds the lead. He then scored the game winner just over ten minutes later on an tic-tac-toe with Jared Woolley and Jack Pridham.

Sam O'Reilly made a major impact in Game 2, recording the first hat-trick for the Rangers in these playoffs and the first of his OHL career. Although he trails Christian Humphreys by two points for the team lead, O'Reilly now has nine points, with eight of them being goals. Following his standout performance on Sunday, he was named the third star of the game. His eight playoffs goals has him in a tie for most in the OHL playoffs thus far alongside Nathan Aspinall (Flint) and Caleb Malhotra (Brantford).

Jack Pridham picked up another three assists in tonight's win. The most recent winner of the OHL's best over age player has recorded seven points through the first six playoff games, although he has yet to find the back of net. You can be sure that streak will end shortly for the 46-goal scorer from this past season.

Goaltending

Christian Kirsch earned his sixth consecutive playoff victory in Game 2. The San Jose prospect is holding onto a 2.29 goals against average and a .894 save percentage thus far. In this series, Kirsch has played to a 3.00 goals against average 0.902 save percentage.

SCOUTING THE GREYHOUNDS (4-3-0-0)

Marco Mignosa stood out in Game 2, putting up two goals and earning second star honours. In addition to his two goals, he added a pair of assists, bringing his playoff total to an impressive 14 (6G, 8A) through seven games. He currently leads the Greyhounds in both goals and assists. Mignosa now ranks fourth overall in playoff scoring across the OHL.

Jeremy Martin also showcased his offensive abilities, matching Mignosa with two goals in the game. While he sits at seven points (4G, 3A), which is half of the team leader's total, Martin continues to contribute consistently and has recorded his fourth goal of the postseason.

Goaltending

Despite the 2-0 deficit, Carter George is still playing elite hockey. His 2.09 goals against average and a .920 save percentage ranks amongst the best in thus far in the OHL playoffs.

Broadcast Coverage:

Tuesday night's game against the Greyhounds will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can also be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 469 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

After facing the Greyhounds in Game 3 on Tuesday in Sault Ste. Marie, the Rangers will remain on the road for Game 4 at the GFL Memorial Gardens on Thursday, April 16th. Puck drop on Thursday is set for 7:07 p.m.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2026

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