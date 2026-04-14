Saginaw's Nikita Klepov Wins Emms Family Award as OHL Rookie of the Year

Published on April 14, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) announced Tuesday afternoon that Spirit forward Nikita Klepov has won the Emms Family Award as its top first-year player. This is Klepov's third award for the 2025-2026 season, along with the Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy (Top Scorer) and Jim Mahon Memorial Trophy (Top Scoring Right Winger).

"The highest compliment I can give Nikita is that he spent so much of the season making people forget he was a rookie at all," said Spirit GM Dave Drinkill. "He has put himself high in the NHL draft conversation while working very hard all season long to achieve this award. We are extremely proud of Nikita for everything he accomplished as a rookie in our league, and are very excited to watch his game continue to grow and evolve moving forward."

The 17-year-old led the league in scoring with 97 points (37G-60A), becoming the first to do so in his first two years of OHL eligibility since Jack Valiquette of the 1973-74 Soo Greyhounds. Klepov joins Valiquette and 18-year-old Patrick Kane of the 2006-07 London Knights as the only players in league history to capture both the Emms Family Award as its rookie of the year as well as the Eddie Powers Trophy as leading scorer in the same season.

Klepov re-wrote a large portion of the Spirit record book during his 67-game rookie season. He overtook Spirit alum and Winnipeg Jets forward Cole Perfetti's rookie record of 74 points, set during the 2018-19 season. His 60 assists also eclipsed Perfetti's mark from that year, while the two now share a rookie Spirit record of 37 goals.

"This season was definitely a special one for me," said Klepov. "I'd like to give a huge thank-you to the coaching staff for the opportunity and support they've given me. I definitely wouldn't have been able to be at my best if it wasn't for my teammates and I am incredibly grateful for all of the people who surrounded me this year."

After a furious start to his OHL career, Klepov was named October's Rookie of the Month with 23 points (10G-13A) in his first 15 games. He went on to win the honor two more times, (January, February) becoming the first player to be named OHL Rookie of the Month three times in one season since Ottawa's Marco Rossi in 2018-19.

"Nikita had an opportunity to do something special when he arrived in our league and he attacked it," said Spirit Head Coach Chris Lazary. "His preparation for games was as intense as his play, and that's one of the biggest reasons he was able to have such a historic season. I really enjoyed working with him and seeing him find new ways to develop this year."

Klepov finished the year with 26 multi-point outings in Saginaw, participated in the CHL USA Prospects Challenge, and was named MVP of the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game after a three-point (1G-2A) performance. He added five points (1G-4A) in four OHL playoff, and is the second player in Spirit history to win the Emms Family Award, following Michael Misa in 2023.

Klepov is considered a top prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft, ranked 16th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2026

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