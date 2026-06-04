Andonovski, O'Reilly, and Pridham Collect Awards at Annual Hockey Hall of Fame OHL Awards Ceremony

Published on June 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Toronto, ON - On Wednesday, June 3rd, the Ontario Hockey League held its annual OHL Awards ceremony in downtown Toronto at the Hockey Hall of Fame, where players, staff, and officials were recognized for their exceptional contributions to our league on and off the ice. A total of 17 awards were handed out at yesterday afternoons event, with three Kitchener Rangers taking home hardware.

Matthew Andonovski was awarded the Ted Baker Teammate of the Year Award, presented by Ted Baker himself. The annual honour is presented to the player deemed the best teammate based off selfless play, on and off-ice leadership as a mentor and role model to other players, as well as a commitment and dedication to his team.

"It's an honour to receive this award," said Andonovski. "I pride myself on being a dependable and positive teammate who always supports my teammates, works hard for the team's success, and helps create a strong team environment on and off the ice."

Andonovski was joined by his family, billet family, and members of the Kitchener Rangers staff as they watched him collect his trophy.

The Ted Baker Teammate of the Year Award was first announced in August 2023 following the retirement of OHL Vice President Ted Baker, who served 35 years with the Ontario Hockey League. The award celebrates the achievements of a player deemed to have demonstrated the same qualities of teamwork, selflessness and dedication demonstrated by Ted throughout his time with the league.

Andonovski emerged from a field of five finalists that also included Kingston Frontenacs defenceman André Mondoux, Niagara IceDogs forward Hayden Reid, Saginaw Spirit blueliner Josh Glavin and Windsor Spitfires rearguard Wyatt Kennedy.

Nomination letters are submitted annually by OHL General Managers on behalf of their individual team candidates. The selection committee consists of a panel of OHL Hockey Operations staff members.

Sam O'Reilly was awarded the Red Tilson Trophy presented by OHL Commissioner, Bryan Crawford, awarded to the League's Most Outstanding Player as voted by OHL accredited writers and broadcasters.

O'Reilly became the first Rangers player to claim the prestigious honour since Justin Azevedo in 2008. Other previous winners from the franchise include John Tucker (1983-84) and Walt Tkaczuk (1967-68).

"I am incredibly honoured to receive the Red Tilson Trophy," said O'Reilly. "I wouldn't be accepting this award today without the support of my family, billets and teammates throughout my years in the league, I'd like to thank my coaches and support staff in London and now Kitchener."

O'Reilly was accompanied by his whole family along with members from the Kitchener Rangers and London Knights staff.

A member of Canada's National Junior Team, the Tampa Bay Lightning prospect factored prominently into the 2025-26 OHL Coaches Poll, being voted the Western Conference's smartest player, best on faceoffs, and best defensive forward.

A 20-year-old from Toronto, O'Reilly entered the OHL as London's second round (37th overall) pick in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection. His accomplished OHL career has included two OHL championships and a Memorial Cup title, while accumulating 77 goals, 121 assists and 198 points over 191 regular season games. The Edmonton Oilers selected O'Reilly in the first round (32nd overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft. He was later dealt to the Tampa Bay Lightning on July 8, 2025 in a deal that saw the Oilers acquire prospect Isaac Howard.

In the media voting process to determine the winner, O'Reilly emerged from a group of five finalists, capturing 35% of the vote. Other finalists included Cole Beaudoin of the Barrie Colts (19%), Jake O'Brien of the Brantford Bulldogs (17%), Nathan Aspinall of the Flint Firebirds (13%), and Nikita Klepov of the Saginaw Spirit (7%).

The Red Tilson Trophy is the most prestigious individual award presented by the Ontario Hockey League. First presented in 1945, the trophy is named in honour of Albert "Red" Tilson, who was killed in action in Europe during World War II. Tilson was the OHA scoring champion for the 1942-43 season after scoring 19 goals and 38 assists for 57 points in 22 games with the Oshawa Generals. A few prominent past winners of the award include Wyatt Johnston of the Windsor Spitfires (2022), Connor McDavid of the Erie Otters (2015) and John Tavares of the Oshawa Generals (2006).

O'Reilly became just the fourth player in CHL history to win the league MVP, playoff MVP, and Memorial Cup MVP all in the same season.

Jack Pridham was awarded the Leo Lalonde Memorial Trophy presented by Kitchener Rangers alumni and former winner, Jackson Parsons, awarded annually to the OHL Overage Player of the Year as voted by the League's General Managers.

"It's a tremendous honour to win the Overage Player of the Year Award," said Pridham. "I want to thank my teammates and the coaching staff for everything they've done to help me this season. To continue the tradition after Soppy and Parsons is great as well. It's awesome to keep that award in the organization."

Pridham was joined by his parents, grandparents, and girlfriend along with Kitchener Rangers staff. As mentioned, Jackson Parsons presented Jack with award as were seated together.

A 20-year-old from Stouffville, ON, Pridham completes his second season with the Rangers after producing 54 points (27-27-54) over 48 games in 2024-25. The 6-foot-2, 185Ib. right-wing was chosen by Kitchener in the ninth round (177th overall) of the 2021 OHL Priority Selection before he competed in the St. Andrew's College prep hockey program and parts of the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons with the BCHL's West Kelowna Warriors. The Chicago Blackhawks selected Pridham in the third round (92nd overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Pridham emerged as the award recipient out of a group of finalists that also consisted of defenceman Maleek McGowan of the Kingston Frontenacs, forward Cooper Foster of the Ottawa 67's and forward Marco Mignosa of the Soo Greyhounds.

First presented in 1984, the Leo Lalonde Memorial Trophy was donated by the trainers of the Ontario Hockey League, in memory of the late Leo Lalonde, former Chief Scout of OHL Central Scouting. Leo Lalonde was also former the Chief Scout for the Belleville Bulls as well as a scout for the Peterborough Petes.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2026

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