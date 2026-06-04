Rangers Fans Pack Streets for Memorial Cup Championship Parade

Published on June 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







King Street was lined by thousands shoulder-to-shoulder from Queen Street all the way to Young Street, to welcome home the Kitchener Rangers and celebrate the return of the Memorial Cup to the city of Kitchener.

With the cup parade concluding in Carl Zehr Square in the heart of downtown, Rangers' announcer Dave Schnider introduced the team to the opening chords of AC/DC's Hell's Bells played live by The Golden Keys, just as he had done every Friday night at the Auditorium.

The difference this Tuesday night, was that he introduced them as the 2026 Memorial Cup Champions.

Though most players on the stage were celebrating a first, for many gathered in front of them, the moment had been more than two decades in the making.

Looking around the packed square, it was impossible not to think back to two weeks ago, when Rangers Nation had gathered carrying hope and encouragement to send the team off to their seventh Memorial Cup. Upon the team's return to the square that evening-carrying the ultimate prize in junior hockey-the moment veteran fans had waited 23 years for, and younger fans had only ever dreamt of, had become a reality.

This unforgettable championship run was marked by decisions both on the ice and in the front office, all powered by a city that continually showed up for its team.

Rangers' head coach Jussi Ahokas stepped up to the microphone to share the national title with the fans he had continually referred to as "the sixth player on the ice."

"I had one goal when I came [to Kitchener] three years ago," Ahokas began. "I wanted to make us the best junior organization in the whole world...and that's what we are now."

As the crowd roared in response with chants of "Jussi! Jussi! Jussi!" Ahokas was quick to credit both his players and the fanbase.

"How they played for each other, everything they did to get the job done...what a bunch of players and what a bunch of great young men. I've been to many places in the world, and there is no fanbase like what we have here."

The people of Kitchener are not only spectators, but stakeholders deeply invested in, and impacted by, the success of the Rangers. As a proudly community-owned franchise, the organization's expectations for their players are incredibly high because the city's expectations are equally high.

"On November 19th, I got a call from Joe Birch [Rangers' COO and Governor] at 3 o'clock in the afternoon," said General Manager Mike McKenzie as he addressed the crowd. "He told me we weren't getting the 2027 Memorial Cup. It had been awarded to the Guelph Storm."

At the mention of the Rangers' regional rivals, the crowd responded with playful boos that soon turned into the loudest cheers of the night when McKenzie shared his response: "We took some time to think about it. We said, 'Screw it, we're going to go to Kelowna and get it this year.'"

A bold promise made, and a promise kept.

That commitment brought the crowd back to the send-off rally weeks prior, when Captain Cameron Reid had vowed his team would be "the hardest working team there" for their fans. Standing on the stage once again, Reid credited #RTown for their role in capturing the trophy now sitting on the table beside him.

"When we first got into the playoffs, we thought about you guys [the fans]," said Reid. "I don't think it's a coincidence that we went undefeated in the playoffs at home," he finished, referencing the team's perfect 10-0 record in playoff games at The Aud.

Veteran defenceman Matthew Andonovski also reflected on what it has been like to play at the beloved arena for the past five years of his junior hockey career.

"The energy made the arena feel like a special place," Andonovski told the crowd. "Whether it was at The Aud or following us on the road, you created an atmosphere that made the Kitchener Rangers the most respected and supported team in junior hockey. I'm proud of everything we accomplished over the last five years, and it couldn't have ended any better way."

A national championship of this scale has the unique ability to transcend age, time, and statistics by connecting a team and a city through the shared experience of achieving something incredible together.

"The season may be over, but these boys next to me here are my brothers for the rest of our lives," said Rangers' forward Dylan Edwards. Before he could continue, a voice cut through the crowd: "Once a Ranger, always a Ranger!"

As Edwards smiled at the moment, he delivered a line that anchored the championship parade and the crowning moment in Rangers' history. "All I know is that there've been three championships in this city, and every one of us standing here is one of those three. Any time you mention the 2026 Kitchener Rangers, you'll mention us as Memorial Cup Champions!"







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2026

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