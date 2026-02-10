OHL Cup Top 10 Rankings - Week 11: Jr. Canadiens Climb to Second, Quinte Returns to List

Published on February 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced the 11th edition of the OHL Cup Top-10 Rankings for the 2025-26 season, with the Toronto Jr. Canadiens back up to second on the list while the Quinte Red Devils return to the Top 10 for the first time since December 2nd. The ALLIANCE London Jr. Knights also rose two spots, up to fifth on this week's instalment.

The weekly rankings, determined by a panel of scouts from OHL member teams, highlight the top teams competing for an opportunity to play in the 2026 OHL Cup hosted by the GTHL, which will showcase 25 teams featuring talent eligible for the OHL Priority Selection that will take place at Slush Puppie Place in Kingston on June 12-13, 2026.

OHL Cup Top-10 Rankings (Week 11)

RANK TEAM LAST WEEK WEEKS RANKED

1 Little Caesars (USA AAA) 1 11

2 Toronto Jr. Canadiens (GTHL) 4 11

3 HoneyBaked (USA AAA) 2 10

4 Upper Canada College (Ontario Prep) 3 11

5 London Jr. Knights (ALLIANCE) 7 11

6 Hill Academy (Ontario Prep) 5 11

7 Vaughan Kings (GTHL) 8 9

8 Mississauga Senators (GTHL) 6 8

9 Toronto Marlboros (GTHL) 10 8

10 Quinte Red Devils (OMHA) - 3

Honourable Mentions: Barrie Colts (OMHA), York-Simcoe Express (OMHA), Credit River Capitals (OMHA), Markham Majors (GTHL), Ajax-Pickering Raiders (OMHA)

The 2026 OHL Cup will kick off with four wild card play-in matchups on Monday, March 30, 2026. All games will be held at Scotiabank Pond in Toronto before the Championship Final moves to the historic Mattamy Athletic Centre on Saturday, April 4, 2026 at 2:00pm.

The OHL Cup has established itself as a premier development tournament, serving as a critical showcase for the next generation of hockey talent. More than 200 OHL Cup graduates have advanced to play in the OHL en route to the National Hockey League (NHL), including more than 110 players currently on NHL rosters.

Rankings will be updated weekly throughout the season as teams compete for positioning ahead of the 2026 OHL Cup tournament.







