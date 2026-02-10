Petes' Braydon McCallum Suspended for Eight Games

TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that Peterborough Petes player Braydon McCallum has been suspended for eight games as a result of actions in a regular season game on Thursday, February 5 against Owen Sound. McCallum was assessed a Match Penalty for Slashing with 9:02 remaining in the third period.

The OHL Department of Player Safety has ruled that McCallum will be assessed an eight-game suspension based off the following rationale:

This was a reckless and wild swing of a stick that showed willful negligence in regard to the safety of an opponent

These actions are not considered to be part of playing the game and quite easily could have resulted in a significant injury

This was a wild two-handed swing of the stick toward an opponent

Contact was made on the helmet of the opponent

Even if this swing had contacted with another part of the opponent's body, this action has the capacity to potentially result in a significant injury

The fact that a significant injury did not occur was taken into consideration

Recent and relevant history of the offending player was taken into consideration

Braydon McCallum has already served one game of his eight-game suspension, and will be eligible to return to the lineup on Saturday, February 28 when the Petes visit the Saginaw Spirit.







