Petes' Braydon McCallum Suspended for Eight Games
Published on February 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release
TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that Peterborough Petes player Braydon McCallum has been suspended for eight games as a result of actions in a regular season game on Thursday, February 5 against Owen Sound. McCallum was assessed a Match Penalty for Slashing with 9:02 remaining in the third period.
The OHL Department of Player Safety has ruled that McCallum will be assessed an eight-game suspension based off the following rationale:
This was a reckless and wild swing of a stick that showed willful negligence in regard to the safety of an opponent
These actions are not considered to be part of playing the game and quite easily could have resulted in a significant injury
This was a wild two-handed swing of the stick toward an opponent
Contact was made on the helmet of the opponent
Even if this swing had contacted with another part of the opponent's body, this action has the capacity to potentially result in a significant injury
The fact that a significant injury did not occur was taken into consideration
Recent and relevant history of the offending player was taken into consideration
Braydon McCallum has already served one game of his eight-game suspension, and will be eligible to return to the lineup on Saturday, February 28 when the Petes visit the Saginaw Spirit.
