Strong First Period Propels Frontenacs to Win

Published on February 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs hosted Women in Sports Night and the Owen Sound Attack on a cold and snowy Friday night at Slush Puppie Place. The Frontenacs were looking to carry over momentum from a big Wednesday night win against the third best team in the country in Brantford.

Gavin Betts starred in a 2-1 shootout win over the Bulldogs as he made 30 saves and stopped both attempts in the shootout. As the playoff race starts to take shape, the wins are more important than ever, and the black and gold were looking for another two points in the standings over the Attack.

The Frontenacs came out of the gate flying with a pair of goals inside of the first five minutes of the game, with Alex Misiak and Riley Clark finding the back of the net early. Misiak scored on an early power play chance off a slick feed from fellow Slovakian countrymen Tomas Pobezal. Clark would find the back of the net after crashing the net and banging in a loose puck off a rebound to make it 2-0 early on. Landon Wright would add a third and Andre Mondoux would blast home a fourth to give the Frontenacs a 4-0 advantage heading into the second period.

The Attack never really got going in the first period but that changed quickly as the second period got under way. The Attack responded to a big deficit by scoring three goals in the first 7:43 of the frame to erase a four-goal hole they found themselves in. Easton Mikus scored on a two-on-one with Wesley Royston to get the comeback rolling before Julian Brown and Tristan Delisle found the back of the net to bring Owen Sound within a goal heading into the third.

Owen Sound came out of the locker room to start the third with the same pace they played with in the second but the Frontenacs weathered the early storm. After some gaining some momentum on a power play, Nolan Snyder gave Kingston some breathing room as he was left alone in front of the net. Snyder was denied on his initial chance but put in his own rebound and made it 5-3.

There was a late Owen Sound push as expected, but the Frontenacs and Gavin Betts shut them down to hang on to a 5-3 win and secure back to back wins; guaranteeing 4 out of a possible 6 points on the weekend heading into a Sunday clash against the Brantford Bulldogs at Slush Puppie Place.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.