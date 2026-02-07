Cooper Scores Power Play Goal as Otters Drop Third-Straight in Saginaw

Published on February 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw, Michigan - The Erie Otters would continue their three-in-three Friday as they would open a two-game road trip in Michigan with their final trip to the Dow Event Center to take on the Saginaw Spirit. In their first road test of February, Erie would look to snap their brief two-game skid and collect their first win of the season against the Spirit who come in losers of their last five.

The opening frame would begin with the Spirit piling relentless pressure on the Otters, moving the puck and looking to create the game's first goal. It took nearly half the period to pull it off but it would be the home side to strike first as Drew Roscoe (1) would score his first OHL goal to make it 1-0 Spirit. Saginaw would keep this pressure on following the goal as they would hunt for their second. On the power play, Egor Barabanov (PPG, 21) would make it a 2-0 game in favor of Saginaw. Following this tally, Erie would begin to turn the tide in the hockey game, getting themselves on the power play a few times and starting to create chances. On the man-advantage, a rebound would break for Tyler Cooper (PPG, 5) to get Erie back in the game and make it 2-1. Erie would draw another penalty late in the first with 1:31 of power play time carrying-over into the second. The Spirit would take a 2-1 lead into the middle frame with an 11-9 lead in shots on goal.

The middle frame would play out quite evenly with both teams creating opportunities and goaltending coming up big on both sides with Noah Tegelaar for Erie, and Stepan Shurygin for the Spirit, each playing very well. The Spirit would find themselves with the chance at goal late in the period and would take advantage. A strong rush from Brody Pepoy (9) would allow him the chance to slide the puck past Tegelaar and extending the Spirit lead to 3-1. A penalty from the ensuing faceoff following the goal would set the Otters up with 11 seconds of carry-over power play time heading into the third period. The Spirit would hang onto a 3-1 lead and would lead the Otters in shots on goal 24-20.

The third period would commence with the Otters looking to climb back into the contest and trim their deficit and the Spirit hoping to put the game away and hang onto their lead. The Spirit would create a goal around four minutes into the final frame as Bode Stewart (5) would strike to grow the Spirit lead to 4-1. Saginaw would manage the game well from this point on, taking limited penalties and not giving Erie many chances going forward. Shurygin was terrific in net, stopping 25 of 26 shots he'd face to give the Spirit the win as the Spirit would snap a five-game skid handing Erie their third loss in-a-row by a final of 4-1. Final shots would see the Spirit out-shoot Erie 33-26.

