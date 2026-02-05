Dec Scores in Fourth Straight, PK Goes 4/4 as Otters Fall to Storm

Published on February 5, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie, Pennsylvania -- Class was in session Thursday morning at the Erie Insurance Arena as the Otters welcomed over 4,000 students from around the tri-state area for their annual School Day Game as they would take on the Guelph Storm. In what has been a very successful game on the ice for Erie, they would hope to keep the good times rolling and kick off their three-in-three weekend with a W.

The Otters would take the ice looking to get the job done in front of plenty of students. The drive was evident from the navy and gold in the opening exchanges as Erie would be first to seemingly every puck and creating a few early looks. One of which was created and finished off by Michael Dec (21), scoring in his fourth straight game to give Erie a 1-0 lead. The Otters would keep the pressure on through the rest of the period, being first to loose pucks and creating offensive chances. The Storm would find the next goal in the game as against the run of play it would be Tyler Hopkins (SHG, 16) to strike on a short-handed breakaway to get the Storm level. The rest of the first would see both teams hoping to find chances but would remain tied 1-1 heading into the second. Shots on goal would favor the Otters 9-5.

In the middle frame it would be the Storm to start fast, looking refreshed and hoping to find themselves with the game's next goal. Just under three minutes into the period the Storm would capitalize on the pressure and score to take the lead with Simon Belohorsky (6) finding the back of the net to make it 2-1 Storm. Erie would look to answer back, with a shot fired toward the net, called a goal on the ice but was eventually ruled-out as the puck never crossed the line. The Storm would continue to play well and would take a 2-1 lead with them into the third period. Shots on goal would favor the Otters 16-13.

The third period would commence with the Otters looking for the tying goal in the contest. Erie would create a few strong chances but would spend quite a bit of time in the penalty box in the third. The goal post was also not the friend of the Otters in the final frame as they struck it a couple of times in the frame. The Storm would add a late goal in the third with Simon Belohorsky (GWG, [2], 7) would score for the second time of the night to make it 3-1 Guelph. The Otters would not be done as they would find themselves on a late power play with the goaltender out and a chance to tie the game. Erie would get that chance as their captain Tristen Trevino (PPG, 4) would give Erie a late opportunity with a huge power play goal to make it a 3-2 game. Unfortunately, the Otters would just come up short as the Storm would hang on and escape town with a 3-2 victory, handing Erie just their second regulation loss all-time in the School Day Game.

