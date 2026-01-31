Tegelaar Stops 34 of 36 against Former Team, Agrette Scores Shootout Winner as Otters Snap Streak

Erie, Pennsylvania -- The Otters four-game homestand would continue Friday as the team would welcome in the SOO Greyhounds for the one and only time this season. Coming off of a weekend where Erie would collect two of four possible points, they would hope to build on positives created and earn their first win of 2026 and a season series sweep of the Greyhounds.

The contest would begin in very even fashion with a defensive battle taking place in the early moments of the contest. The Otters would put together a strong defensive effort in the first supporting goaltender Noah Tegelaar who was magnificent in the opening frame. The Greyhounds would end up cashing in on their offensive pressure as Christopher Brown (17) would find the back of the net to make it 1-0 in favor of the SOO. Erie would look to answer back but in the first 20 minutes the Hounds would carry their one-goal advantage with them into the intermission, shots on goal would favor the Greyhounds 12-5 after one.

In the second, Erie would look to get back on an even playing field and cash-in on one of the few chances they were able to create. Just over two minutes into the game, the Otters would find themselves back even with Jake Murray (5) finishing a rebound to get Erie level at 1-1. The Otters would use the momentum of the goal wisely, putting pressure on and continuing to get strong goaltending from Tegelaar. As the period would wear on, the Otters would get stronger defensively and the next goal would go their way. The Otters would take the lead as Michael Dec (19) would strike to make it 2-1 Otters. Erie would take this advantage with them into the locker room as they would head to the third up 2-1 with shots on goal favoring the Greyhounds 25-14.

In the third, the game would be played at a much more open pace, with both teams searching for goals for different reasons, Erie to extend their lead, the Greyhounds to tie it. The game would see each goaltender come up with key saves down the stretch keeping the game where it was until the final moments. With just over four minutes to play in the game, Jeremy Martin (17) would fire a shot past Tegelaar to knot the game at 2-2. Erie and the SOO would hope to find the next goal and with what would be the winning goal, both netminders were up to the task and overtime would be required with the game tied 2-2. Shots after regulation would favor the Hounds 34-19.

The overtime period would be quite open with each team hoping to find the winning goal in the extra frame. The goaltenders would once again steal the show as Carter George and Tegelaar would be outstanding for their respective clubs. The OT period would be stolen by the netminders and the game would remain tied 2-2 and a shootout would be up next to decide the fate of the extra point. Final shots on goal would favor the Greyhounds 36-24.

The Greyhounds would go first in the skills competition as Brown would be denied by Tegelaar. Erie's first shot would be taken by Andrew Kuzma but he would also fail to score. Ryan Kaczynski would follow for the Hounds with Tegelaar coming up big once more for the Otters. Erie would look to strike first with Dec but he would also be denied. The first goal of the skills competition would come from Marco Mignosa who would give the SOO the advantage. Needing to score, forward Ulysses Lombardi would come up clutch, scoring to keep it rolling. The next three attempts from Colin Fitzgerald, Evan Headrick and Justin Cloutier would be missed, setting up Mclean Agrette to be the hero, just as he was in Erie's other shootout win in Peterborough on October 2, scoring to send the Otters home happy with the extra point, snapping their 9-game losing streak, Erie winning in the shootout 3-2.

