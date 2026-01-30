Wang Returns to Oshawa as Generals Host IceDogs

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals get set for another busy triple-header weekend as they wrap up their season series with the Niagara IceDogs.

Niagara comes to town for the first and only time this season in what is the second and final time these two will teams meet in the 2025/26 campaign.

Tonight is the first of three straight for the Gens with two games to follow on Saturday and Sunday - both against the Brampton Steelheads in a home-and-home.

Oshawa hopes to bounce back from a defeat at the hands of the Frontenacs Tuesday night in a makeup game from Sunday, where they went into the third period up 2-0 but gave up three unanswered goals in a come-from-behind win for Kingston.

They face an IceDogs team that is also in the mix for the playoffs and are tied with North Bay for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. This is the second of a back-to-back for Niagara after they hosted the SOO Greyhounds last night and picked up a 6-3 victory.

The Gens will also welcome back a familiar face as they meet Haoxi Wang for the first time since the trade to Niagara for Artem Frolov and three draft picks. Wang joined the Generals at the halfway mark of last season and put up 15 points in 60 games with the club.

Ryan Roobroeck netted the overtime winner for his IceDogs the last time these two met on New Year's Eve in St. Catharines. Despite the Gens' subpar stretch against Niagara in recent memory, they have taken four of their last six meetings against them at the TCC.

With a goal the last time around against Kingston, Vadim Smirnov comes into tonight with seven total on the season and hopes to continue his strong play in the Generals' bottom-six. Oshawa's third-round selection from last year's CHL Import Draft has shown his wicked shot at times but also has a great nose for the net to best create his offense.

For the IceDogs, look out for their leading point man, Riley Patterson. The Generals know the Canucks' prospect well from his years with the Barrie Colts, but he has been beyond fantastic since being acquired by Niagara in an offseason trade, tallying 57 points in 39 games with a combination of playmaking poise and an excellent release.

The action begins at 7:05 pm. Watch on Rogers TV, stream on FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







