Generals Drop First of Two Straight against Steelheads

Published on January 31, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals dropped a tight game 2-1 to the Brampton Steelheads in the first of a home-and-home between the 407 rivals this weekend.

The Generals dressed eleven forwards and seven defenders this afternoon and Matthew Humphries made his second start in as many days.

Brooks Rogowski also skated in his 100th OHL game today and scored the only Generals goal on the afternoon, but it would not be enough against a tough Brampton defense.

Oshawa got off to another strong start with the game's first six shots and 13 total in the first, but the opening period mostly consisted of tight defense from both sides that led to a scoreless opening 20 minutes.

Brampton only recorded six shots in the first but would net the first one nearly four minutes into the second with Nathan Amidovski putting away a rebound in front for his first goal as a Steelhead.

The Generals had a 26-10 shot advantage after two and outshot Brampton 13-4 in the middle frame, but they were the ones trailing thanks in part to some great goaltending from Zach Bowen.

Oshawa started the final frame with a couple of power plays, but still could not solve the Steelhead defense. They would continue to claw and scratch in the attacking zone looking for the equalizer in the third.

The push continued, but Brampton took a turnover behind the Oshawa goal and Troy Patton ripped William Eggleton's centring feed past Humphries to make it a two-goal lead for the Steelheads.

Coming towards the end the Generals tried one last push with a power play and the net empty, but despite Rogowski converting on the six-on-four advantage in front of the net, it was too little too late.

Oshawa outshot their opponents 32-16 in total this afternoon, but simply could not finish their chances with a combination of strong Brampton defending and Zach Bowen coming up with some strong saves.

The Generals and Steelheads go at it again tomorrow night from the TCC on Pride Night in what will be their fourth and final meeting of the season. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

No Scoring

2nd Period Scoring:

BRAM 1st Goal: Nathan Amidovski (9) from Keaton Ardagh and Julian DeMiglio at 3:55

3rd Period Scoring:

BRAM 2nd Goal: Troy Patton (9) from William Eggleton at 13:21

OSH 1st Goal: Brooks Rogowski (9) from Harrison Franssen and Lucas Moore at 19:55

OSH Power Play: 0/4

BRAM Power Play: 0/2

Matthew Humphries (OSH): 14 saves on 16 shots

Zach Bowen (BRAM): 31 saves on 32 shots







