Generals Begin First of Home-And-Home with Steelheads

Published on January 31, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - Not only do the Oshawa Generals continue their weekend triple-header, but they also get set for back-to-back matchups against the Brampton Steelheads.

This weekend's set of matchups will be the final two games of the season between these teams. The Steelheads took the first meeting in Brampton back in November, but the Gens evened the season series recently with a 4-1 decision on their home ice.

Both teams are in the middle of three straight games. Brampton began their weekend with a 4-1 victory in Guelph against the Storm last night. Keaton Ardagh netted two goals while Julian DeMiglio recorded four points.

As for the Generals, they are coming off a monumental comeback win over the Niagara IceDogs at home last night. They trailed 4-2 heading into the third period but scored four straight and three in 57 seconds to get the victory.

Owen Griffin, Luke Posthumus and Porter Byrd-Leitner combined for seven points last night and come in hot against a Brampton team they each recorded two points against a couple of weeks ago.

The Generals have just one win in three regular season visits to Brampton but took all three games at CAA Centre in last year's first round series between the two.

Action gets rolling with an early 4:00 pm puck drop. Watch on Rogers TV, stream on FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







