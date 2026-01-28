Generals Drop Tight One to Frontenacs on Retro Night

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals hoped to pick up their first victory of the season against the Kingston Frontenacs but fell 3-2 to their division rivals on Retro Night.

The Gens took to the ice in their retro navy blues and got off to a fast start with Harrison Franssen opening it up 4:36 in after following up on Artem Frolov's shot off the rush. With the primary assist, Frolov registered his first point as a General.

Kingston had a slight edge in shots early on, but Oshawa skated well all throughout the first to generate their chances. Their hot start would continue with Vadim Smirnov ripping it blocker side past Gavin Betts on a two-on-one from the neutral zone.

It was the third straight game in which the Generals netted the first two goals and despite not capitalizing on a few late power plays, they would still take an extended lead to the locker room after one.

The middle 20 started with some more fast-paced action and Kingston continued to run up the shot totals, but Matthew Humphries kept them off the board with some big saves as he stopped 14 total stops in the second.

Oshawa played outstanding defense in front of their netminder as well throughout the first two periods, getting in the passing lanes, blocking shots and coming up with two big penalty kills to enter the final period still ahead by two.

After getting plenty of chances, the Frontenacs finally broke through just over four minutes into the third after Matthew Frost took a quick feed from behind the net and went bar-down over Humphries' glove to make it a one-goal game.

With another Kingston push, the game was soon tied thanks to Tomas Pobezal roofing it glove-side on an odd-man rush. Soon after, Andre Mondoux jumped in from the point and he put it upstairs to give the Frontenacs their first lead.

Momentum had shifted to Kingston's side, but the Generals pushed hard to get it tied back up. Unfortunately for the, Betts and the Frontenac defense held things down and denied their late efforts to pick up the comeback win.

Oshawa drops their sixth game of the year to the Frontenacs after three goals against in the third period. Matthew Humphries was once again terrific, but Gavin Betts also gave his team some big saves to give them the chance to come from behind.

With redemption on their minds for the next game, the Generals have another busy weekend on the horizon, beginning this Friday when Haoxi Wang returns to Oshawa with the Niagara IceDogs. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

OSH 1st Goal: Harrison Franssen (18) from Artem Frolov and Porter Byrd-Leitner at 4:36

OSH 2nd Goal: Vadim Smirnov (7) from Leo Laschon at 10:05

2nd Period Scoring:

No Scoring

3rd Period Scoring:

KGN 1st Goal: Matthew Frost (6) from Adam Kelly and Maleek McGowan at 4:04

KGN 2nd Goal: Tomas Pobezal (12) from Alex Misiak and Jack Dever at 8:47

KGN 3rd Goal: Andre Mondoux (5) from Aleks Kulemin and Alex McLean at 13:11

KGN Power Play: 0/2

OSH Power Play: 0/3

Gavin Betts (KGN): 21 saves on 23 shots

Matthew Humphries (OSH): 35 saves on 38 shots







