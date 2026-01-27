Game Preview: Sarnia Sting at Kitchener Rangers

Kitchener, ON - The Rangers kick off another packed week Tuesday, hosting the Sarnia Sting at the Aud for the first time this season. Tonight's contest is the lone matchup in the OHL with the Rangers having the opportunity to create a three-way tie for the top seed in the Western Conference. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 466 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Previous Matchup: Kitchener 5 @ Sarnia 2 (2025-12-17)

The Rangers enter the game in the top spot in the Midwest Division and second place in the Western Conference with a chance to join the Flint Firebirds and Windsor Spitfires atop the conference with 66 points. They are one of the hottest teams in the league with points in nine-straight games and seven-straight victories.

Sarnia enter play at the bottom on the Western Conference with 32 points in 45 games. The Sting are winless in their last four games and will look to get back into the win column Tuesday night against the Rangers.

Last season, Kitchener held the upper hand in the four-game series, finishing with a 3-1-0-0 record, including two regulation wins and one overtime victory. The Blueshirts have also found consistent success against Sarnia in recent years. Over the past five seasons, the teams have met 21 times, with Kitchener claiming 14 of those matchups (14-6-0-1).

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (30-11-3-1)

Kitchener continues to set the pace in the conference, rolling through an impressive 8-0-0-1 over their past nine game stretch and adding another result on Saturday with a 4-3 overtime win over the Erie Otters.

Jack Pridham has stayed red-hot, recording at least a point in each of his last seven games and ranking fifth in the OHL with 58 points. He leads the Rangers in goals (31) and points (58) and has the most points by an overage skater this season.

Luca Romano picked up a goal and an assist in Saturday's win to bring his season total to 11 goals and 27 points and quietly enters the game on a three-game point streak, while Sam O'Reilly delivered the overtime winner and was named the game's first star in Erie, capping another complete performance from the Blueshirts.

Drafted Rangers:

The Kitchener Rangers have a loaded roster of NHL drafted talent. Among twelve players drafted to the NHL, five were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Gabriel Chiarot (Vancouver Canucks), Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other six players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), Sam O'Reilly (Tampa Bay Lightning via EDM), Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), and Jared Woolley (Los Angeles Kings). Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators) was selected in 2023.

SCOUTING THE STING (13-26-5-1)

Sarnia took the ice most recently on January 24th, coming up short in a 5-2 loss to the Peterborough Petes.

Rookie forward Easton Walos has quickly become the team's top offensive threat, leading Sarnia with 18 goals and 35 points in his first OHL season. The Hartland, Wisconsin native ranks fourth among all league rookies in points.

Patrick Quinlan remains the Sting's go-to in goal. His save percentage sits at .880, but he's been particularly sharp in shootouts, stopping 66.7% of attempts and showing he can perform in high-pressure moments.

Drafted Sting:

The Sarnia Sting don't currently have any players selected in the NHL Draft. However, the team features seven NHL Draft Eligible skaters. Forwards Beckham Edwards, Alessandro Di Iorio, Chase Gaughan, Logan Hawery, Matthew Manza, and Tyler Challenger and defencemen Hunter Solomon.

Broadcast Coverage:

Tuesday's game against the Sarnia Sting will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 466 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Tueday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

The Blueshirts make a midweek stop in Owen Sound, marking the sixth battle between the clubs this season. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre. Then, the Rangers host a pivitol matchup in the Western Conference hosting the Windsor Spitfires on Friday, January 30th. Secure your tickets at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.







