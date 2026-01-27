Windsor Spitfires to Host Mental Health Awareness Game in Partnership with CMHA Windsor-Essex

[January 27] - The Windsor Spitfires have partnered with the Canadian Mental Health Association, Windsor Essex County Branch (CMHA-WECB) for a mental health awareness game January 29tht, 7 pm when the Windsor Spitfires take on the North Bay Battalion.

The game day experience will have several features to promote the importance of mental health, including:

A CMHA-WECB-run kiosk on the concourse where fans can learn more about mental health and the organization's community-based services

A ceremonial puck drop

Videos featuring Windsor Spitfires players talking about the importance of mental health

Public service announcements about mental health and CMHA-WECB

This mental health awareness game is part of the Spitfires ongoing partnership with CMHA-WECB and its Talk Today program.

This season, Talk Today is celebrating a major milestone - its 10th season of supporting junior hockey. Since its launch in 2014, Talk Today has provided an important opportunity to address the mental health needs of hockey players and other athletes across Canada. From 2014 through the 2022-23 season, nearly 8,600 individuals have received mental health and suicide awareness training through the program. The vast majority of individuals trained are athletes (7,598), but coaches (381), staff (217), billets and parents (400) have also participated in training, helping to create a culture of openness within athlete support networks.

The key piece of the Talk Today program has been to educate players about mental health and suicide prevention. Each team is also linked to a CMHA mental health coach, who provides support and mental health resources to individuals in need.

"Talk Today highlights the impact that strong community partnerships can have on mental health. Working alongside the Windsor Spitfires helps normalize conversations about mental health and ensures young people know that support is always within reach." said Nicole Sbrocca, CEO, CMHA-WECB.

"The Talk Today program is a vital resource for our entire organization. They provide support and mental health resources to individuals in need, and they have equipped our players with educational training that they can use going forward in their lives." said Nick Welsh, Communications, Media and Community Relations Manager of the Windsor Spitfires Hockey Club

Tickets for the game are still available. For ticket information, head to https://wfcucentre.evenue.net/events/SG-SF

For more information on the Talk Today program, visit www.talktoday.ca.







