OHL Cup Top 10 Rankings - Week 9: Mississauga Senators Climb to Season-High Fourth Spot

Published on January 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced the ninth edition of the OHL Cup Top-10 Rankings for the 2025-26 season, with the Mississauga Senators up three spots to a season-high of number four this week following wins over the Jr. Canadiens and Reps Hockey Club. The Vaughan Kings make their return to the Top-10 after missing the cut the past two weeks. The HEO's Ottawa Jr. 67's are also on the radar as an honourable mention following their recent success.

The weekly rankings, determined by a panel of scouts from OHL member teams, highlight the top teams competing for an opportunity to play in the 2026 OHL Cup hosted by the GTHL, which will showcase 25 teams featuring talent eligible for the OHL Priority Selection that will take place at Slush Puppie Place in Kingston on June 12-13, 2026.

OHL Cup Top-10 Rankings (Week 9)

RANK TEAM LAST WEEK WEEKS RANKED

1 Little Caesars (USA AAA) 1 9

2 HoneyBaked (USA AAA) 2 8

3 Upper Canada College (Ontario Prep) 3 9

4 Mississauga Senators (GTHL) 7 6

5 Toronto Jr. Canadiens (GTHL) 4 9

6 Hill Academy (Ontario Prep) 5 9

7 London Jr. Knights (ALLIANCE) 6 9

8 Vaughan Kings (GTHL) - 7

9 Barrie Colts (OMHA) 10 3

10 Toronto Marlboros (GTHL) 8 6

Honourable Mentions: Woodbridge Wolfpack (USA), Ajax-Pickering Raiders (OMHA), Credit River Capitals (OMHA), Ottawa Jr. 67's (HEO), Quinte Red Devils (OMHA)

The 2026 OHL Cup will kick off with four wild card play-in matchups on Monday, March 30, 2026. All games will be held at Scotiabank Pond in Toronto before the Championship Final moves to the historic Mattamy Athletic Centre on Saturday, April 4, 2026 at 2:00pm.

The OHL Cup has established itself as a premier development tournament, serving as a critical showcase for the next generation of hockey talent. More than 200 OHL Cup graduates have advanced to play in the OHL en route to the National Hockey League (NHL), including more than 110 players currently on NHL rosters.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.