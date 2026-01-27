Two Days Later, the Frontenacs Are Ready to Hit the Road against the Generals

Kingston, ON - After an additional wait and a winter storm detour, the Kingston Frontenacs get their shot at the Oshawa Generals tonight as the two rivals meet in a game that was originally scheduled for two days ago on January 25th but postponed due to severe weather. Now, with clear roads and full focus, the Frontenacs are ready to make the most of the rescheduled showdown.

The Frontenacs know that every point matters down the stretch, especially with a busy February on the horizon. Tonight presents a prime opportunity to assert their identity: structured, hard-working, and relentless on the puck. The extra days between the original date and tonight's matchup have sharpened the group's edge, giving the coaching staff time to fine-tune details and the players time to reset mentally.

Oshawa enters as a familiar and formidable opponent. The Generals are known for their pace and physicality, and they won't need much time to get up to speed despite the unusual scheduling. For Kingston, the key will be dictating the tempo early, establishing a strong forecheck, winning battles along the boards, and making life difficult in the neutral zone.

Special teams could play a pivotal role. Discipline will be critical against a Generals squad that can capitalize on mistakes, while Kingston's power play will look to turn opportunities into momentum-swinging goals. In goal, the Frontenacs will rely on steady play and quick rebounds control as Oshawa presses for second chances.

There's also a mental element to tonight's contest. Rescheduled games can feel like unfinished business, and the Frontenacs are treating this one exactly that way. What was delayed by weather now becomes a chance to flip the script and set the tone moving forward.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Nolan Snyder (#74)

Snyder had his best game in his young OHL career this past Friday night with a two goal and two assist night in a 8-2 win over the Saginaw Spirit. Since reshuffling the lines after the OHL trade deadline, Snyder has been put with Aleks Kulemin and Robin Kuzma on the team's third unit and the trio has been lights out.

Oshawa - Owen Griffin (#96)

Griffin is leading the way for the Generals with 38 points in 42 games. The Columbus Blue Jackets prospect is on pace to break his career high in points from last season in an enhanced role after a majority of the roster from last season has moved on. Griffin can break a game wide open in a moment's notice with his skating and playmaking ability.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's New Country 98.9 and 98.3 FLY FM. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away. Kingston's New Country 98.9: Listen Live | 98.3 FLY FM: Listen Live







