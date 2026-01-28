Rangers Move into Top Spot in Western Conference with Eighth Straight Victory

Kitchener Rangers exchange congratulations following a goal against the Sarnia Sting

Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Ranges defeated the Sarnia Sting 4-1 in a spirited contest Tuesday night at The Aud. Kitchener scored twice on either side of Sarnia's lone goal from Alessandro Di Iorio midway through the third period.

Christian Humphreys extended his point streak to 11 games with a goal and an assist. Jack Pridham now has points in eight-straight games recording a pair of assists in the game.

Attendance: 6,114

Scoring Summary:

First Period

SAR 0 - KIT 1

7:16 Matthew Hlacar (5) - Weston Cameron, Jack Pridham

SAR 0 - KIT 2 - PPG

12:14 Sam O'Reilly (16) - Christian Humphreys, Cameron Reid

Third Period

SAR 1 - KIT 2

12:26 Alessandro Di Iorio (11) - Kalib Capecci, Myles Dunn

SAR 1 - KIT 3 - PPG

14:11 Christian Humphreys (16) - Jack Pridham, Sam O'Reilly

SAR 1 - KIT 4 - ENG

19:14 Cameron Arquette (12) - Sam O'Reilly

The Numbers Game:

Shots: SAR 12 - KIT 35

Power play: SAR 0/2 - KIT 2/6

FO%: SAR 53% - KIT 47%

The Starting Goalies:

Kale Osipenko (SAR) - 31/34 Saves, Three Goals Against, Loss

Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 11/12 Saves, One Goal Against, Win

UP NEXT:

The Blueshirts make a midweek stop in Owen Sound, marking the sixth battle between the clubs this season. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre. Then, the Rangers host a pivitol matchup in the Western Conference hosting the Windsor Spitfires on Friday, January 30th. Secure your tickets at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

