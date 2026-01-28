Rangers Move into Top Spot in Western Conference with Eighth Straight Victory
Published on January 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener Rangers exchange congratulations following a goal against the Sarnia Sting
(Kitchener Rangers)
Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Ranges defeated the Sarnia Sting 4-1 in a spirited contest Tuesday night at The Aud. Kitchener scored twice on either side of Sarnia's lone goal from Alessandro Di Iorio midway through the third period.
Christian Humphreys extended his point streak to 11 games with a goal and an assist. Jack Pridham now has points in eight-straight games recording a pair of assists in the game.
Attendance: 6,114
Scoring Summary:
First Period
SAR 0 - KIT 1
7:16 Matthew Hlacar (5) - Weston Cameron, Jack Pridham
SAR 0 - KIT 2 - PPG
12:14 Sam O'Reilly (16) - Christian Humphreys, Cameron Reid
Third Period
SAR 1 - KIT 2
12:26 Alessandro Di Iorio (11) - Kalib Capecci, Myles Dunn
SAR 1 - KIT 3 - PPG
14:11 Christian Humphreys (16) - Jack Pridham, Sam O'Reilly
SAR 1 - KIT 4 - ENG
19:14 Cameron Arquette (12) - Sam O'Reilly
The Numbers Game:
Shots: SAR 12 - KIT 35
Power play: SAR 0/2 - KIT 2/6
FO%: SAR 53% - KIT 47%
The Starting Goalies:
Kale Osipenko (SAR) - 31/34 Saves, Three Goals Against, Loss
Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 11/12 Saves, One Goal Against, Win
UP NEXT:
The Blueshirts make a midweek stop in Owen Sound, marking the sixth battle between the clubs this season. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre. Then, the Rangers host a pivitol matchup in the Western Conference hosting the Windsor Spitfires on Friday, January 30th. Secure your tickets at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
Images from this story
