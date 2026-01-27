Fronts this Week: Frontenacs Have a Pair of Home Games as the Schedule Gets Busier

Friday, January 30th - vs Sudbury Wolves - Presented by: AC Tool Source

Your Kingston Frontenacs are back on home ice this Friday night as they welcome the Sudbury Wolves to town for the for the only time this season. The Wolves currently sit in eighth place in the Eastern Conference and six points behind the Frontenacs for seventh as the playoff race begins to heat up. Friday night will be the first time that the two teams have squared off since the Frontenacs swept the Wolves out of the first round of the 2025 OHL Playoffs.

It's the final Friday home game of the month which means it's Loonie Dog Night! The fans loved it last time so we're bringing it back again - buy a beer or Slush Puppie this Friday night and get a FREE Loonie Dog! Loonie Dogs will be available for sale by themselves, but take advantage of this offer while you can!

Visiting Players to Watch:

Jan Chovan (LA)

Artem Gonchar (NYR)

Rowan Henderson (2026 NHL Draft Prospect)

Jean-Cristoph Lemieux (2026 NHL Draft Prospect)

Adam Nemec (2026 NHL Draft Prospect)

Vladimir Provorov (2026 NHL Draft Prospect)

Brayden Bennett (2027 NHL Draft Prospect)

Sunday, February 1st - vs Peterborough Petes - Presented by: Cavendish - Hockey Day in the OHL

Sunday is Hockey Day in the OHL and the Frontenacs kick off a triple header of action against the Peterborough Petes in a rare 1:00PM start time on home ice. The Frontenacs will be looking to start the month off on the right foot as the schedule gets very busy for the black and gold. It will be important for the Frontenacs to pick up points in the standings against the teams they're chasing as they'll play 12 games against some of the better teams in the league in the short month of February.

Visiting Players to Watch:

Kieron Walton (WPG)

Leon Kolarik (2026 NHL Draft Prospect)

Adam Levac (2026 NHL Draft Prospect)

Adam Novotny (2026 NHL Draft Prospect)

Gerry DiCunzolo (2027 NHL Draft Prospect)

Kaden McGregor (2027 NHL Draft Prospect)

Matthew Perreault (2027 NHL Draft Prospect)

The Rest of the Week:

at Oshawa Generals - 7:00pm puck drop - Tuesday, January 25th, 2026







