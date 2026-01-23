Kingston Looking to Continue Winning Ways on Home Ice

Published on January 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs are back on home ice tonight with plenty on the line as they welcome the Saginaw Spirit to Slush Puppie Place.

Already holding the upper hand in the season series, the Frontenacs enter the night looking to complete the sweep after a convincing 6-1 victory over the Spirit south of the border earlier this season. That performance set the tone, and Kingston will aim to replicate the same pace, structure, and finishing touch in front of the home crowd.

There's also a little history within reach. The Frontenacs are chasing their seventh consecutive home win; a mark the club last hit a season ago during its record setting 16 game home winning streak late in the year. That run helped define the group's identity, and tonight offers another chance to show just how tough Kingston has become on home ice.

It hasn't been a perfectly smooth lead up to puck drop. A seasonal bug has made its way through the locker room, testing the group's depth and resilience. Still, the expectation is clear: next-man-up mentality, compete level high, and be ready when the puck drops. It's that time of year, and the Frontenacs know how to manage it.

Saginaw, meanwhile, arrives in Kingston with confidence. The Spirit are fresh off a win over the Peterborough Petes last night to open their road swing and bring plenty of skill to the lineup. The Spirit are soaring with talent like Nikita Klepov, Levi Harper, and Egor Barabanov. That trio alone gives Saginaw the ability to strike quickly if given time and space, and Kingston will need to be sharp defensively from the opening faceoff.

For the Frontenacs, the formula is familiar: set the tempo early, feed off the home crowd, and play with the urgency of a team protecting its rink. With a season sweep on the line and home-ice momentum continuing to build, Kingston has every reason to be ready for a strong statement performance tonight.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Jack Dever (#18)

Dever scored his first goal in a Kingston jersey last Saturday in Brantford as he was all over the ice contributing in multiple ways. His grit, hard-nosed determination goes a long way in the Fronts locker room, and now that he's found the back of the net for the first time in new colours, look for Dever to start taking off offensively.

Saginaw - Dima Zhilkin (#71)

Zhilkin is coming off a two-point night against the Petes, with two assists. Zhilkin is riding a seven-game scoring streak, collecting 12 points (6 G-6 A) over that stretch. His performance last night put him at 44 points (22 G-22 A) on the season, establishing a new career high in just 35 games. Zhilkin is a top rated prospect for the 2027 NHL Draft.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's New Country 98.9 and 98.3 FLY FM. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away. Kingston's New Country 98.9: Listen Live | 98.3 FLY FM: Listen Live







