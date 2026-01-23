Game Preview: Owen Sound at Kitchener Rangers

Published on January 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - Two Midwest Division rivals collide as the Owen Sound Attack visit the Kitchener Rangers Friday. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 469 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The teams have squared off four times this season with Kitchener winning three, and both games at The Aud. Kitchener have had recent success against the Attack only losing once in regulation to their Midwest Division rivals since the start of the 2024-25 season.

The Rangers and Attack are trending in opposite directions as Kitchener comes into the game on a seven-game point streak and five-game win streak, while the Attack are winless in their last five.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (28-11-3-1)

After skating to an overtime win over the Windsor Spitfires, Kitchener heads into tonight's game having won five-straight games. Wednesday's 3-2 overtime victory marked the first-of-three games in four nights for the Blueshirts.

The Rangers boast one of the toughest offensive groups in the OHL this season, led by Christian Humphreys, who has been a dynamic playmaker with 15 goals and 39 assists for 54 points in 41 games, pacing the team in scoring. Jack Pridham has been Kitchener's top goal threat, potting 29 goals and adding 24 assists for 53 points, giving the Rangers high-end finishers at even strength and on the power play.

Drafted Rangers:

The Kitchener Rangers have a loaded roster of NHL drafted talent. Among twelve players drafted to the NHL, five were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Gabriel Chiarot (Vancouver Canucks), Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other six players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), Sam O'Reilly (Tampa Bay Lightning via EDM), Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), and Jared Woolley (Los Angeles Kings). Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators) was selected in 2023.

SCOUTING THE ATTACK (18-21-1-3)

Pierce Mbuyi has been the Attack's driving force offensively this season, leading the team with 23 goals and 27 assists for 50 points in 43 games, showcasing his scoring and playmaking ability at a high level. His breakthrough last year - 29 goals and 52 points in 63 games on route to winning the OHL's Rookie of the Year - highlights his elite talent and potential impact every night. Tristan Delisle has also been a key contributor up front, tallying 22 goals and 21 assists for 43 points, while Harry Nansi's 10 goals and 27 assists (37 points) provide secondary scoring and playmaking depth. Young forward Cole Zurawski (17 goals, 14 assists) adds another scoring threat, and veteran blueliner Lenny Greenberg (7 goals, 22 assists) helps drive offence from the backend.

Drafted Attack:

Two players from the Owen Sound Attack have been drafted to the NHL, both in 2025: Trenten Bennett (New Jersey Devils), and Harry Nansi (Toronto Maple Leafs).

Rangers Reach:

Broadcast Coverage:

Friday's game against the Owen Sound Attack will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 469 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

The Kitchener Rangers are back in action on Saturday, January 24th when they travel to the Erie Insurance Arena to take on the Erie Otters in a return home for Rangers forward, Dyland Edwards. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.







