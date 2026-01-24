Klepov Adds to Goal Scoring Streak, Spirit Fall in Kingston Friday Night

Published on January 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs' Jack Dever versus Saginaw Spirit's Blake Barnes

Kingston, Ont. - The Spirit came into the Slush Puppie Place and were handed a difficult 8-2 loss by the Kingston Frontenacs on Friday night. Nikita Klepov increased his goal scoring streak to five games with his 28th of the season, and Bode Stewart scored his first back in a Spirit uniform.

The Spirit penalty kill did not see much rest after last night, with a penalty called on Juraj Rausa in the first five minutes of play. Kieran Dervin netted a power play goal over Papineau's shoulder to put the Frontenacs on the board first.

A minute later, Kingston struck once again when Nolan Snyder fired the puck into the back of the net. Down two goals, the Spirit began to apply pressure, but Gavin Betts had what may have been one of the best saves of the season to keep Saginaw off the board.

The Spirit had a man-advantage opportunity halfway through the period, but could not capitalize. Back at full strength, Snyder struck again, tipping in a shot from Noaln Turnbull. Turnbull recorded his first OHL point with the assist.

In the final two minutes, Dima Zhilkin drew another Kingston penalty and gave the Spirit another power-play opportunity, but they could not get past Betts in the first 20.

After 1: SAG 0 - KGN 3 (Total Shots: 13 - 9)

Betts picked up right where he left off, making an acrobatic spinning save to stop Nikita Klepov on a key scoring opportunity early in the period. .

The Fronentacs offense also picked up where they left off with two goals in 30 seconds from Robin Kuzma and Matthew Frost. Snyder picked up his third point of the night with an assist on the Kuzma goal.

The Frontenacs continued to keep the pressure and once again saw a scoring spree with two goals in exactly a minute for Landon Wright and Jack Dever.

Aleks Kulemin sent the puck between the legs of Papineau in the final minutes of the frame to give Kingston an 8-0 lead. Synder picked up his fourth point of the night with the primary assist.

After 2: SAG 0 - KGN 8 (2nd period shots: 9 - 9 Total shots: 22 - 18)

The third period saw a few positives in the game for the Spirit. Offsetting penalties on Bode Stewart and Matthew Frost opened up the ice, and the Spirit found offensive momentum. Klepov finally found a way past Betts to put the Spirit on the board, extend his goal scoring streak to five games, and become the second OHL skater to reach 60 points this season.

On top of that, Levi Harper was credited with the assist, marking his 37th point of the season and tying him with Zayne Parekh for the most points by a rookie Spirit defenseman.

After a tripping call to the Frontenacs, the Spirit saw themselves back on the power play, and Bode Stewart was able to bring the puck in the back of the net, scoring his first goal in a Spirit sweater since coming back in a trade with Barrie.

Both teams saw offsetting penalties as tensions rose throughout the period, with nine total penalties in the final frame. Neither team found the back of the net after that to end the game at 8-2.

Final: SAG 2 - KGN 8 (3rd period shots 9 - 8, Total shots 31 - 26)

Powerplays: SAG 1/3 KGN 1/3

Goaltenders: SAG Kaleb Papineau (18 saves, 26 shots), KGN Gavin Betts (29 saves, 31 shots)

The Spirit will finish up the weekend at TD Place, facing off against the Ottawa 67's at 3:00pm on Sunday afternoon.

