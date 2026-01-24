Knights Top Sting
Published on January 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
London Knights News Release
LONDON, ON - KNIGHTS TAKE FINAL BATTLE OF THE 402 OF THE SEASON IN OVERTIME
The Knights took on the Sarnia Sting Saturday evening at Canada life place
The opening frame saw plenty of action, with the Knights putting pressure on Sarnia throughout. However, Sarnia broke the ice thanks to captain Alessandro Di Iorio's 12th of the season and would take the lead into the first intermission.
The second had more of the same in store, with London outshooting Sarnia 23-23 through 40. Once again, Sarnia struck despite the Knights' push to double the lead, with a shorthanded marker from Ben Pickell.
London looked to claw its way back into the game in the third, and managed to cut the deficit in half before the halfway mark of the period with a powerplay goal from former Sarnia Sting Ryan Brown.
Just three and a half minutes later, Jaxon Cover found the back of the net for the Knights, levelling the game at two a piece and sending the game to overtime.
In the extra frame, Henry Brzustewicz completed the comeback for the Knights, giving London the win in this season's final Battle of the 402.
The Knights are back at it Sunday at 2:00 pm, when they play host to the Peterborough Petes in their second matchup of the season.
