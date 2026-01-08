Knights Acquire Moore, Vandeven, Picks in Trades with Attack, Colts

The London Knights announced today that the club has acquired two players and six draft picks in two separate trades with the Owen Sound Attack and Barrie Colts.

Knights/Attack

To London:

Â Jacob Vandeven

Â 2028 3rd Round Pick (SOO)

Â 2029 3rd Round Pick

To Owen Sound:

Â Julian Brown

Knights/Colts

To London:

Â William Moore

Â 2026 2nd Round Pick

Â 2027 5th Round Pick (SAR)

Â 2028 4th Round Pick

Â 2029 3rd Round Pick (NIAG)

To Barrie:

Â Ben Wilmott







