Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit vs. Kingston Frontenacs

Published on January 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (14-17-3-4) host the Kingston Frontenacs (17-18-2-2-) on January 8th, 2025, at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 pm.

The Saginaw Spirit will be honoring local youth sports with another 989 Connect Night, presented by Gordie's Bar. The Spirit will also be having a wallet giveaway, presented by Tri-Star Trust.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: FloHockey

Last Game:

The Saginaw Spirit last played on Sunday, January 4th, hosting the Brampton Steelheads. Nikita Klepov led the Spirit in scoring, picking up two goals and an assist in the 4-3 win. Egor Barabanov had a goal and an assist, and Stepan Shurygin made 32 saves on 35 shots.

The Kingston Frontenacs last played on Friday, January 2nd, hosting the Ottawa 67's at Slush Puppie Place. After being tied three-three in regulation and no overtime hero, the Frontenacs took home the win in the shootout 4-3. Andre Mondoux scored his second of the season, and Goaltender Gavin Betts stopped 21 of 24 and was named the third star of the game.

This Season:

This will be the first of two meetings this season between the Kingston Frontenacs and the Saginaw Spirit, with game two being on January 23rd. Last season, the Frontenacs won both meetings against the Spirit, winning game one 7-6, with Jacob Battaglia having the shootout winner. Tyler Hopkins led Kingston in game two, picking up a hat trick in the 9-5 win over the Spirit.

Players to Watch:

This week, the Spirit Signed forward Sawyer Schmidt to an OHL Standard Player Agreement on January 7th. The Buffalo native has played 33 games this season in the OJHL, netting 27 points (7G-20) in his time with the Buffalo Junior Sabres. The 16-year-old also played for the United States National Team Developmental Program's U17 team, scoring one goal in five games.

Egor Barabanov has started the new year strong, coming out of the holiday break with nine points (2G-7A) in five games. Barabanov is one point away from 50th point of the season, with 49 points (17G-32A) in 38 games, as well as leading the team on the power play with 19 points (6G-13A). Also adding to the offense is Jacob Cloutier, who has nine points (1G-9A) in his last 10 games with the Spirit. The Winnipeg prospect has had three three-point games so far this season, including his first career hat trick against Owen Sound in October.

Rookie Ryan Hanrahan returned to the lineup for the Saginaw Spirit on January 3rd, after being out with injury since October 26th. Hanrahan was selected 13th overall by the Saginaw Spirit in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection draft and has five points (1G-4A) in 16 games played this season.

The Spirit also announced the acquisition of forward Bode Stewart from the Barrie Colts this morning. The 19-year-old was originally drafted by the Spirit in 2022 and has 3G-9A-12P in 36 games with the Colts. His next game would be his 200th in the Ontario Hockey League.

Saginaw's NHL-Drafted players:

Jacob Cloutier (WPG)

With 20 points (8G-12A) in 35 games this season, defenseman Maleek McGowan sits at fourth in points for the Kingston Frontenacs, and 23rd overall in the league amongst defensemen. McGowan scored in five straight games in December, setting a career high of eight goals in the OHL, and had three assists against the Spirit last season. Joining him on the blue line is rookie defenseman Matthew Henderson, who was the 17th overall pick this year in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection draft. Henderson ended the 2025 calendar year scoring his first OHL goal on December 31st, and now sits at fifth overall among rookie defenseman with seven points (1G-6A) in 34 games.

After being acquired via trade from the Guelph Storm, Alex McLean has picked up a point in each of his four games with the Frontenacs (2G-2A). With the Storm, McLean has six points (1G-5A) against the Spirit this season, and now leads the Frontenacs in scoring with 25 points (9G-16A) in 34 games.

Also joining the Kingston Frontenacs is overage forward Jack Dever, who was picked up off waivers on January 7th. Dever has 21 points (6G-15A) in 38 games this season with the Ottawa 67's and could make his Kingston debut against the Spirit.

Kingston's NHL-Drafted players:

Kieren Dervin (VAN)







