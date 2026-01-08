Official Storm Watch Party Thursday, January 15th vs. Niagara IceDogs

Published on January 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







It's the fourth official Storm Watch Party of the season!

Head to Montana's Guelph at 201 Stone Road on Thursday, January 19th to watch as the Guelph Storm take on the Niagara IceDogs during a rare Thursday night game.

Join Storm fans and representatives from the Guelph Storm at Montana's to cheer on the team as the puck drops in Niagara. Plus the chance to win great prizes during both intermissions! Book directly through Montana's by calling in and asking to be sat in the Storm Watch section, at (519) 766-1549.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.







