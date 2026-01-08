Official Storm Watch Party Thursday, January 15th vs. Niagara IceDogs
Published on January 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
It's the fourth official Storm Watch Party of the season!
Head to Montana's Guelph at 201 Stone Road on Thursday, January 19th to watch as the Guelph Storm take on the Niagara IceDogs during a rare Thursday night game.
Join Storm fans and representatives from the Guelph Storm at Montana's to cheer on the team as the puck drops in Niagara. Plus the chance to win great prizes during both intermissions! Book directly through Montana's by calling in and asking to be sat in the Storm Watch section, at (519) 766-1549.
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.
