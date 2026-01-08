Rangers, Rangers Reach and KidsAbility Launch One-Of-A-Kind Legend & Legacy Rink Raffle in Support of Local Children and Youth

Published on January 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







KITCHENER, ON - The Kitchener Rangers, alongside Rangers Reach and KidsAbility, are proud to announce the launch of a special raffle beginning January 8, featuring a truly unique, custom-made Kitchener Rangers rink display celebrating the organization's past and present.

This one-of-a-kind collectible showcases iconic Kitchener Rangers Alumni alongside the teams' 2025-26 Captains (Cameron Reid, Jakub Chromiak, Luke Ellinas, Luca Romano) and Goaltender (Christian Kirsch), captured on the ice in a detailed miniature rink setting. Each player is wearing custom jerseys as part of the display, including a specially designed 2026 Remembrance Day Jersey.

Rangers Alumni are also featured in the display, and include Brian Bellows, Gabriel Landeskog, Larry Robinson, and Al MacInnis, representing generations of Rangers excellence.

The custom rink will be displayed at Rangers Authentics (The Kitchener Rangers store inside of the Aud) until the draw takes place.

The display includes:

A detailed ice surface featuring alumni and current players

Custom rink boards at the back of the display

Changeable LED lighting, allowing fans to personalize the look

This exclusive item has been specially created by Top Shelf Collectibles for this raffle and will not be replicated, making it a must-have for collectors and lifelong supporters of the Kitchener Rangers.

All proceeds from the raffle will directly support KidsAbility, helping children and youth with disabilities and developmental delays in the Kitchener-Waterloo community and surrounding areas access vital rehabilitation, therapy, and support services.

"The Kitchener Rangers and Rangers Reach are proud to partner with KidsAbility on this initiative," said representatives from the organizations. "This raffle combines our hockey heritage with meaningful community impact, giving fans a chance to own something truly special while making a difference close to home."

Tickets for the Raffle can be purchased at Rangers Authentics on game days and online at RangersPrize.com beginning January 8th

Pricing: 5 chances for $10, 50 chances for $25 and 250 chances for $50

The draw will be held Friday, February 27 at 9:00 p.m. Get your tickets now and support local youth and families across Waterloo Region.

About Rangers Reach

Rangers Reach is the charitable arm of the Kitchener Rangers, powered by 50/50 and Authentic Jersey raffles, Rangers Reach continues to expand its efforts to make hockey more accessible and to build stronger community connections through its scholarships, programs, grants, and initiatives.

About KidsAbility

For 17,000+ youth with disabilities and developmental delays, in Waterloo Region and Wellington County, KidsAbility is a leader in pediatric rehabilitation, delivering a wide and diverse range of specialized programs and services.

Our vision is to create a network of care, where every child, youth, and family are able to thrive. KidsAbility Foundation exists to fuel possibilities for children and youth with disabilities and developmental delays by inspiring generosity that ensures local pediatric rehabilitation is always within reach.

To learn more about KidsAbility visit www.kidsability.ca.







