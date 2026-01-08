Ottawa 67's Acquire Defenceman David Bedkowski from Owen Sound Attack

Published on January 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa 67's announced today that they have acquired defenceman David Bedkowski from the Owen Sound Attack in exchange for picks in the OHL Priority Selection.

The full trade breakdown is as follows:

TRADE DETAILS

To Ottawa:

D David Bedkowski

To Owen Sound:

7th round pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection

2nd round pick in the 2027 OHL Priority Selection

3rd round pick in the 2027 OHL Priority Selection

3rd round pick in the 2028 OHL Priority Selection

4th round pick in the 2029 OHL Priority Selection

Bedkowski, 19, was selected 27th overall in the second round of the 2021 OHL Priority Selection. He began his OHL career with the Oshawa Generals before being traded to the Owen Sound Attack ahead of the 2024-25 season. Across 198 career OHL games with Oshawa and Owen Sound, Bedkowski has recorded nine goals and 32 assists for 41 points.

The defenceman was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the third round (71st overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft and was named the 29th captain in Owen Sound Attack franchise history on September 26, 2025.

"David is a unique player in our league. His range, mobility, strength and physicality make him an uncomfortable opponent to play against," said Ottawa 67's General Manager, Jan Egert. "We look forward to welcoming David and his family to the 67's organization and into the Ottawa community."

This season, Bedkowski has appeared in 38 games, registering two goals and 15 assists for 17 points.

HEIGHT: 6-6 | WEIGHT: 220 LBS | DOB: 2006-12-07

HOMETOWN: Toronto, ON | PREVIOUS TEAM: Owen Sound Attack | SHOOTS: R







