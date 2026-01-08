Ottawa 67's Acquire Draft Picks in Exchange for Nathan Amidovski

Published on January 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa 67's have acquired draft picks in exchange for sending forward Nathan Amidovski to the Brampton Steelheads.

'We thank Nathan for his commitment & contributions to the 67's team and Ottawa community over the past 1.5 seasons," said 67's General Manager Jan Egert. "We wish him the best with his new opportunity in Brampton."

The full trade breakdown is as follows:

TRADE DETAILS

To Ottawa:

2nd round pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection

2nd round pick in the 2027 OHL Priority Selection

3rd round pick in the 2027 OHL Priority Selection

6th round pick in the 2027 OHL Priority Selection

3rd round pick in the 2028 OHL Priority Selection

4th round pick in the 2029 OHL Priority Selection

To Brampton:

LW Nathan Amidovski

Amidovski, 17, was selected 11th overall in the first round of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. The Alliston, Ontario native played in 86 games with the Barber Poles, recording 8 goals and 14 assists for a total of 22 points.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.