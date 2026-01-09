Tomas Pobezal Scores Stunner in Frontenacs Win over Spirit

Published on January 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw - Thursday was the first time the new look Frontenacs hit the ice, as it was game one of a three-game road trip that saw them south of the border, taking on the Saginaw Spirit. The Frontenacs offence was buzzing to start the game Thursday, throwing 19 shots on Spirit's goaltender Stepan Shurygin. Kingston would only beat him once, and Andre Mondoux would score on a dazzling solo effort, good for his fourth of the season. At the other end, Gavin Betts would stop all six shots he saw for the Frontenacs. It was a wild start to the second period when Tomas Pobezal pulled off a flawless execution of the Michigan move to make it 2-0. The highlight reel goal would be the eighth goal of the season for the Slovakian. The Spirit would score just a minute later to cut the Kingston lead back down to one. Later in the period, Nolan Sndyer would sneak his sixth of the season past Shurygin. Frontenacs would lead 3-1 after 40 minutes. In the third period, the Frontenacs would take over the game. After Xander Velliaris was called for a five-minute major, Alex McLean and Maleek McGowan would both find the back of the net on the power play. Gavin Betts would make 23 saves in the winning effort. Frontenacs grab a 6-1 win on the road Thursday night.

Kingston now turns their attention to Saturday when they head into Flint to take on the Firebirds. The Frontenacs return to Slush Puppie Place on January 16th when they host the Brampton Steelheads.







