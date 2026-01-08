January 7/26 - GUE (4) - OS (1)

Published on January 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Storm skate to a 4-1 road win over the Owen Sound Attack.

Ethan Miedema earned first-star honours after potting a pair of goals and going +2 on the night. Zach Jovanovski was stellar in goal, stopping 40 of 41 shots he faced. Newcomers Layne Gallacher and Tyler Hopkins each had a goal during tonight's contest.

Up Next...

The Storm return home for a Friday night battle against the Eastern Conference Barrie Colts. Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Upcoming Home Games...

Friday, January 9th 2026 - Barrie Colts @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm

Friday, January 16th 2026 - Sault Ste. Marie @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm

To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Car







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.