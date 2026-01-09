Geldart Scores for Saginaw in Home Loss to Frontenacs
Published on January 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Saginaw Spirit News Release
Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit hosted the Kingston Frontenacs at the Dow Event Center Thursday night for their first meeting of the season. Despite a goal from Gensen Geldart and a few highlight-reel saves from Stepan Shurygin, the Spirit fell 6-1 at home. Tomas Pobezal had the game-winner for Kingston and Maleek McGowan had a goal and an assist for his third multi-point game of the season.
Kingston opened the scoring early in the first after Andre Mondoux drove the net and chipped it past Stepan Shurygin for his fourth of the season. Landon Wright picked up the primary assist, and Aleks Kulemin got the secondary assist as the Frontenacs led 1-0 at 2:38.
After 1: SAG 0 - 1 KGN (Total Shots: 6 - 19)
Thirty-nine seconds into the second period, Tomas Pobezal would extend the lead for Kingston after he successfully flipped the puck lacrosse-style into the back of the net on Shurygin. Matthew Henderson picked up the primary assist, and Will Bishop got the secondary to make it 2-0 for the Frontenacs.
Gensen Geldart responded for the Spirit, picking up his third of the season off of a one-timer from the left circle. Carson Harmer set up the play for the primary assist, and Jacob Cloutier picked up the secondary assist to make it 2-1 at 1:19.
The Frontenacs restored their two-goal lead after Nolan Snyder's shot bounced around the crease and in for his sixth of the season. Snyder scored unassisted at 9:57 to make it 3-1 in favor of Kingston.
After 2: SAG 1 - 3 KGN (2nd period shots: 12 - 11 Total shots: 18 - 30)
Alex McLean extended Kingston's lead after taking advantage of the power play, firing in a wrister blocker side from the edge of the left circle for his 10th of the season. Tomas Pobezal picked up the primary assist for his second point of the game, and Maleek McGowan earned the secondary assist 2:19 into the third.
McGowan scored the second power-play goal of the period for Kingston after he flew end-to-end to beat Shurygin. Goaltender Gavin Betts picked up the assist as the Frontenacs led 5-1 3:07 into the first.
With 18.3 seconds left in the third Aleks Kulemin scored his 7th of the season, firing a snap shot low blocker side. Landon Wright picked up his second point of the game with an assist, as the Kingston Frontenacs won 6-1 on the road.
Final: SAG 1 - 6 KGN (3rd period shots 6 - 11, Total shots 24 - 41)
Powerplays: SAG 0/1 KGN 2/5
Goaltenders: SAG: Stepan Shurygin (35 saves, 41 shots) KGN: (23 saves, 24 shots)
The Spirit play next Friday, January 9th, visiting the Flint Firebirds at the Dort Financial Center. Puck drop is at 7:00pm.
Images from this story
|
Saginaw Spirit center Gensen Geldart
(Steven Frank)
Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2026
- Tomas Pobezal Scores Stunner in Frontenacs Win over Spirit - Kingston Frontenacs
- Rye Picks up 21st Win as Petes Beat Rival Generals at Home - Peterborough Petes
- Geldart Scores for Saginaw in Home Loss to Frontenacs - Saginaw Spirit
- Generals Drop Tight One to Petes on the Road - Oshawa Generals
- Hughes Scores Eighth as Otters Fall in Windsor - Erie Otters
- Barrie Colts Acquire Ben Wilmott from London Knights - Barrie Colts
- Knights Acquire Moore, Vandeven, Picks in Trades with Attack, Colts - London Knights
- Attack Acquire Defensemen Julian Brown from Knights - Owen Sound Attack
- IceDogs Front Office Staff Member Recognized as OHL Difference Maker - Niagara IceDogs
- Attack Add to Draft Cupboard in Trade with 67's - Owen Sound Attack
- Greyhounds, Otters Complete Transaction - Soo Greyhounds
- Otters Acquire Goaltender Noah Tegelaar from Greyhounds for Pick - Erie Otters
- Steelheads Make Trade with 67's to Acquire Amidovski - Brampton Steelheads
- Ottawa 67's Acquire Draft Picks in Exchange for Nathan Amidovski - Ottawa 67's
- Ottawa 67's Acquire Defenceman David Bedkowski from Owen Sound Attack - Ottawa 67's
- Mbuyi Named to Leadership Group for Team West at 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game Presented by Enbridge Gas - Owen Sound Attack
- Leadership Groups Announced for 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game Presented by Enbridge Gas - OHL
- Official Storm Watch Party Thursday, January 15th vs. Niagara IceDogs - Guelph Storm
- January 7/26 - GUE (4) - OS (1) - Guelph Storm
- IceDogs Acquire Wang from Generals - Niagara IceDogs
- Generals Trade Haoxi Wang to Niagara - Oshawa Generals
- Rangers, Rangers Reach and KidsAbility Launch One-Of-A-Kind Legend & Legacy Rink Raffle in Support of Local Children and Youth - Kitchener Rangers
- Barrie Colts Trade Bode Stewart to Saginaw Spirit - Barrie Colts
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit vs. Kingston Frontenacs - Saginaw Spirit
- New Look Frontenacs Start Fresh against the Spirit - Kingston Frontenacs
- Bode Stewart Returns to Saginaw in Trade with Barrie - Saginaw Spirit
- Tristen Trevino Named 27th Captain in Erie Otters History - Erie Otters
- Generals Begin Road Back-To-Back in Peterborough - Oshawa Generals
- 4-1 Loss for Bears Wednesday Night against Guelph Storm - Owen Sound Attack
- Benak Brilliant in Bulldogs 4-2 Victory over Niagara - Brantford Bulldogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Saginaw Spirit Stories
- Geldart Scores for Saginaw in Home Loss to Frontenacs
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit vs. Kingston Frontenacs
- Bode Stewart Returns to Saginaw in Trade with Barrie
- Spirit Sign Forward Sawyer Schmidt to Standard Player Agreement
- Spirit Acquire Three Draft Picks from Ottawa for Forward Nic Sima