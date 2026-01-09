Geldart Scores for Saginaw in Home Loss to Frontenacs

Published on January 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit center Gensen Geldart

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit hosted the Kingston Frontenacs at the Dow Event Center Thursday night for their first meeting of the season. Despite a goal from Gensen Geldart and a few highlight-reel saves from Stepan Shurygin, the Spirit fell 6-1 at home. Tomas Pobezal had the game-winner for Kingston and Maleek McGowan had a goal and an assist for his third multi-point game of the season.

Kingston opened the scoring early in the first after Andre Mondoux drove the net and chipped it past Stepan Shurygin for his fourth of the season. Landon Wright picked up the primary assist, and Aleks Kulemin got the secondary assist as the Frontenacs led 1-0 at 2:38.

After 1: SAG 0 - 1 KGN (Total Shots: 6 - 19)

Thirty-nine seconds into the second period, Tomas Pobezal would extend the lead for Kingston after he successfully flipped the puck lacrosse-style into the back of the net on Shurygin. Matthew Henderson picked up the primary assist, and Will Bishop got the secondary to make it 2-0 for the Frontenacs.

Gensen Geldart responded for the Spirit, picking up his third of the season off of a one-timer from the left circle. Carson Harmer set up the play for the primary assist, and Jacob Cloutier picked up the secondary assist to make it 2-1 at 1:19.

The Frontenacs restored their two-goal lead after Nolan Snyder's shot bounced around the crease and in for his sixth of the season. Snyder scored unassisted at 9:57 to make it 3-1 in favor of Kingston.

After 2: SAG 1 - 3 KGN (2nd period shots: 12 - 11 Total shots: 18 - 30)

Alex McLean extended Kingston's lead after taking advantage of the power play, firing in a wrister blocker side from the edge of the left circle for his 10th of the season. Tomas Pobezal picked up the primary assist for his second point of the game, and Maleek McGowan earned the secondary assist 2:19 into the third.

McGowan scored the second power-play goal of the period for Kingston after he flew end-to-end to beat Shurygin. Goaltender Gavin Betts picked up the assist as the Frontenacs led 5-1 3:07 into the first.

With 18.3 seconds left in the third Aleks Kulemin scored his 7th of the season, firing a snap shot low blocker side. Landon Wright picked up his second point of the game with an assist, as the Kingston Frontenacs won 6-1 on the road.

Final: SAG 1 - 6 KGN (3rd period shots 6 - 11, Total shots 24 - 41)

Powerplays: SAG 0/1 KGN 2/5

Goaltenders: SAG: Stepan Shurygin (35 saves, 41 shots) KGN: (23 saves, 24 shots)

The Spirit play next Friday, January 9th, visiting the Flint Firebirds at the Dort Financial Center. Puck drop is at 7:00pm.

