Barabanov Gets Two Points in Friday Road Loss to Sting

Published on January 30, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit battle the Sarnia Sting

Sarnia, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit closed out their road trip at Progressive Auto Sales Arena, visiting the Sarnia Sting on Friday night. Although the Spirit would fall late in the third, Egor Barabanov would have another multi-point night with a goal and an assist. Goaltender Stepan Shurygin stopped 39 of 42 shots in the 4-2 loss.

Less than a minute into the game, the Sarnia Sting opened the scoring after Brenner Lammens sent in a loose puck after a centering attempt from Easton Walos. Cameron Aucoin picked up the secondary assist as the Sting took an early 1-0 lead.

Egor Barabanov responded for the Spirit, beating Kale Osipenko blocker side after he fired in a rocket to tie the game. Nikita Klepov set him up with a backhand pass for the primary assist, and Levi Harper picked up the secondary assist at 4:53. Harper's point made him the highest scoring rookie defenseman in Spirit history with 38 points on the year.

After 1: SAG 1 - 1 SAR (Total Shots: 7 - 19)

The Sting would restore the lead 8:59 into the second after Alessandro Di Iorio capitalized on a turnover in the slot during a delayed penalty. Di Iorio scored unassisted for his 12th of the season, and the Sting led 2-1.

Fifty-three seconds later, Spirit Captain Dima Zhilkin would net his 23rd of the season to tie the game after Egor Barabanov found him all alone low in the slot. Josh Glavin picked up the secondary assist as the teams stood tied at 2-2 halfway through the second.

After 2: SAG 2 - 2 SAR (2nd period shots: 8 - 12 Total shots: 15 - 31)

Matthew Manza tipped in Cameron Aucoin's shot for his seventh of the season on the power play, taking the lead back for the Sting. Brenner Lammens picked up the secondary assist as the Sting led 3-2 at 13:15 in the third.

With just under a second left in the third period, Ben Pickell picked up his 13th of the season in the empty net, winning it for Sarnia 4-2.

Final: SAG 2 - 4 SAR (3rd period shots 11 - 12, Total shots 26 - 43)

Powerplays: SAG 0/0 SAR 1/5

Goaltenders: SAG: Stepan Shurygin (39 saves, 42 shots) SAR: Kale Osipenko (24 saves, 26 shots)

The Spirit play next tomorrow, January 31st, hosting the Barrie Colts at the Dow Event Center. Puck drop on First Responders Night, presented by Fisher Companies, is at 7:05pm.

