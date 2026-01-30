Fronts Searching for Eight in a Row on Home Ice Tonight against Sudbury

Published on January 30, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs return home tonight to Slush Puppie Place with plenty on the line as they welcome the Sudbury Wolves in a key Eastern Conference matchup.

Kingston enters the night sitting seventh in the Eastern Conference, with the Wolves close behind in eighth, making this game a pivotal one as the playoff picture begins to solidify and teams jockey for position down the stretch. Kingston is also coming into tonight's game defending a seven game winning streak on home ice, something they don't plan on ending any time soon.

It's the first meeting between the two clubs since Kingston swept Sudbury out of the first round of the 2025 OHL Playoffs, a series that still lingers in the memory for both organizations.

While the logos and rivalry remain the same, much has changed since then, with large portions of both rosters turned over through trades and graduations to the professional ranks, setting the stage for a fresh chapter in the matchup.

On the ice, the Wolves bring some notable storylines of their own, including Kingston Jr. Gaels and Quinte Red Devils product J.C. Lemieux skating in front of friends and family, and Artem Gonchar, the son of longtime NHL defenseman Sergei Gonchar, continuing to carve out his own path in the OHL. Adding to the buzz in the building is Loonie Dog Night, always a fan favourite at Slush Puppie Place.

For the Frontenacs, tonight is a chance to create separation from a Wolves team eager to close the gap and shake up the standings. With playoff implications, lingering history, and a lively game-night atmosphere, all signs point to an intense, high-energy battle in downtown Kingston.

Players to Watch:

Kingston: Tomas Pobezal (#10) - Pobezal came back from the World Juniors as a man on fire, taking off offensively for the Frontenacs, with consistency being a strong suit. 'Pobes' scored the tying goal midway through the third period on Tuesday night, en route to a 3-2 come from behind victory over the Generals. Pobezal recently moved to center ice on a line with Alex Misiak and Landon Wright on his wings and has looked rock solid for Kingston.

Sudbury: Adam Nemec (#71) - Nemec was a CHL Import Draft pick of the Wolves in 2024, finally coming over after this year's World Juniors. In his first nine games on North American soil, Nemec has four goals and seven assists for the Wolves playing left wing alongside fellow Slovakian Jan Chovan. The 2026 NHL Draft prospect is the younger brother of New Jersey Devils defenseman Simon Nemec.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's New Country 98.9 and 98.3 FLY FM. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away. Kingston's New Country 98.9: Listen Live | 98.3 FLY FM: Listen Live







