Game Preview: Windsor Spitfires at Kitchener

Published on January 30, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - The Blueshirts welcome the Windsor Spitfires to the Aud for the first time this season, as two teams at the top of the Western Conference go head-to-head in a tightly contested matchup. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 468 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The Rangers and Spitfires have developed a competitive rivalry over recent seasons, trading wins and big moments. In the 2024-25 regular season, the teams finished balanced in their meetings, each collecting two wins and splitting four games. Those matchups served as a prelude to one of the most dramatic playoff series in recent OHL memory: Kitchener fought back from a 3-0 series hole against Windsor in the 2025 playoffs and completed a historic Game 7 overtime win in Windsor to reach the Western Conference Final.

Kitchener earned an overtime victory in the first matchup this season at the WFCU Centre to leapfrog the Spitfires for top spot in the Western Conference, but have since relinquished that place back to Windsor. One point separates these two clubs, with Flint also just one point back of the Rangers and two of the Spitfires.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (31-11-4-1)

Despite seeing their winning streak snapped on Wednesday, the Rangers remain near the top of the conference, sitting second with 67 points. Their matchup against the Owen Sound Attack ended in a tight 3-2 overtime loss extending their point streak to eleven games.

Sam O'Reilly stood out, opening the scoring and bringing his season total to 40 points, including 17 goals. The forward has recorded three game-winners in his nine games with the Rangers. Cameron Reid was named the game's third star after scoring Kitchener's second goal and earning OHL Play of the Night honours. With 36 points in the season, Reid sits seventh among OHL defencemen. Christian Humphreys and Jack Pridham also played key roles, each adding two assists.

The top line for the Kitchener Rangers all enter the game on active point streaks. Sam O'Reilly (3 games), Jack Pridham (9 games), and Christian Humphreys (13 games). Pridham is one point off the league lead in points with 61 (31G, 30A) in 45 games.

Drafted Rangers:

The Kitchener Rangers have a loaded roster of NHL drafted talent. Among twelve players drafted to the NHL, five were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Gabriel Chiarot (Vancouver Canucks), Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other six players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), Sam O'Reilly (Tampa Bay Lightning via EDM), Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), and Jared Woolley (Los Angeles Kings). Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators) was selected in 2023.

SCOUTING THE SPITFIRES (31-10-5-1)

The Windsor Spitfires defeated the North Bay Battalion by a score of 4-3 Thursday night to move into first place in the Western Conference with 68 points in 47 games. Liam Greentree stole the spotlight with a pair of goals in the second period, pushing his season total to 43 points, including 22 goals. On the blue line, Carson Woodall continued to drive play, collecting two assists and leads all OHL defencemen with 51 points (9G, 42A).

Joey Costanzo has provided steady play in net, owning the second best GAA (Goals Against Average) at 2.02 and the sixth best save percentage at .915.

Drafted Spitfires:

The Windsor Spitfires have six players on their roster who have been drafted to the NHL. Jack Nesbitt (Philadelphia Flyers) was selected in 2025, while AJ Spellacy (Chicago Blackhawks), Jakub Fibigr (Seattle Kraken), Liam Greentree (Los Angeles Kings), and Nathan Villeneuve (Seattle Kraken) were drafted in 2024. Alex Pharand (Chicago Blackhawks) heard his name called in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Broadcast Coverage:

Friday's game against the Windsor Spitfires will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 468 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

The Kitchener Rangers head out on the road Wednesday night for a challenging matchup against the London Knights at Canada Life Place, where they'll look to earn points in a hostile environment against a familiar rival. Kitchener then returns home on Friday to welcome the Guelph Storm. Secure your tickets at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.







