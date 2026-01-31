TD Civic Centre Showdown Leaves Attack at a 4-1 Loss
Published on January 30, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Owen Sound Attack News Release
The Attack were back on the road for a Friday night swing to the TD Civic Centre after their successful overtime win on Wednesday against the Kitchener Rangers. Facing off against the Brantford Bulldogs, the Attack would fall victim to a 1-4 loss, now heading home for their Saturday Charity night game against the Guelph Storm. Making the sole goal for the Attack was Tristan Delisle, making his 23rd goal of the 2025-26 season.
Cutting up from the blueline, Cole Zurawski would help to slide forward the puck to Tristan Delisle. Delisle on the doorstep would open the scoring for the Attack with a 1-0 lead early in the first period. A late period Brantford Bulldogs goal from Marek Vanacker would tie the score up 1-1 with under 5 minutes to the buzzer.
A free flowing second period played the puck end to end for both teams. Brantford's Jake O'Brien taking advance on the powerplay would gun home a shot in behind Owen Sound lines, followed by an insurance goal from Bulldogs teammate Nikolas Rossetto giving Brantford a 2 goal lead coming out of the second frame.
Another early period goal from Bulldogs' O'Brien would see to a 4 goal lead for Brantford in the final 20 minutes of regulation. With little movement out of the Attack zone, the remainder of the period would be spent heavy on the defence, ending the match in a 4-1 Attack loss.
Up next, the Bears will be traveling back to the Bayshore for a Saturdya night Charity game in support of TD Beats the Tyson Downs Association as they faceoff against the Guelph Storm at 7PM.
Sat. Jan. 31, 2026 vs. Guelph Storm, 7pm
Sat. Feb. 14, 2026 vs. Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, 7pm
Sat. Feb. 21, 2026 vs Brampton Steelheads, 7pm
Wed. Feb. 25, 2026 vs Oshawa Generals, 7pm
Sat. Mar. 7, 2026 vs Sarnia Sting, 7pm
Sat. Mar. 14, 2026 vs Guelph Storm, 7pm
Wed. Mar. 18, 2026 vs Flint Firebirds, 7pm
Sat. Mar. 21, 2026 vs Kitchener Rangers, 7pm
