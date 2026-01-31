Johnston Stops 38 in Road Loss to 67's
Published on January 30, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
(Ottawa, ON) - On Friday, January 30, the Peterborough Petes were in Ottawa for a matchup with the first place Ottawa 67's. The 67's won the game by a score of 4-1.
Braydon McCallum scored the lone goal for the Petes, giving him seven points in his last four games. Aiden Young and Kieron Walton both picked up an assist on the goal. Masen Johnston made 38 saves in the loss.
Game Recap:
First Period:
Ottawa Goal (10:59) - Sam McCue (12), Unassisted
Ottawa Goal (17:09) - Sam McCue (13), Assist - Frankie Marrelli (18), Thomas Vandenberg (18)
Second Period:
Peterborough Goal (9:57) - Braydon McCallum (13), Assist - Aiden Young (22), Kieron Walton (33)
Ottawa Goal (12:47) - Nic Whitehead (18), Assists - Sam McCue (11), Ondrej Ruml (12)
Ottawa Goal (16:30) PP - Jasper Kuhta (24), Assists - Nic Whitehead (25), Kohyn Eshkawkogan (31)
Third Period:
No Score
The Petes are back in action on Sunday, February 1, when they travel to Kingston to take on the Kingston Frontenacs. Puck drop is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at Slush Puppie Place. The game will be broadcast live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.go.com
Images from this story
|
Peterborough Petes congratulate Braydon McCallum
(Tim Austen)
|
Peterborough Petes centre Adam Levac (left) vs. the Ottawa 67's
(Tim Austen)
|
Peterborough Petes centre Aiden Young vs. the Ottawa 67's
(Tim Austen)
