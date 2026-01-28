Marentette's Mission Partners with MILK + TEA for New Community Initiative

Published on January 28, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - MILK + TEA Brewing Confidence is proud to announce a special community partnership and fundraising initiative with Marentette's Mission, a newly launched charitable program founded by Peterborough Petes defenceman Thanasi Marentette.

For a limited time, a portion of proceeds from MILK + TEA's Baked Goods such as sourdough bagels, sourdough bread, sourdough cinnamon rolls, sourdough muffins, cookies and Bubble Tea Boba Kits will be donated to Marentette's Mission. Funds raised will help provide essential resources for underprivileged individuals and families across the Peterborough community. Orders must be placed through MILK + TEA's online pre-order portal, with pickup available on Fridays at the shop located at 57-360 George Street North, under the clock tower.

Marentette's Mission was created by Thanasi Marentette to give back to the community that shaped his journey as a competitive athlete. Inspired by the values learned through sport, the donation-driven initiative is dedicated to making a meaningful and lasting impact for those who need support most in Peterborough.

"Marentette's Mission is very excited to partner with MILK + TEA to continue to support the Peterborough Community," noted Marentette. "After the success of the Warm Hands, Warm Hearts Winter Clothing Drive, it was important to me that we kept the momentum going."

In addition to supporting Marentette's Mission, proceeds from the fundraiser will also help MILK + TEA continue its own inclusive mission. MILK + TEA Brewing Confidence is a social enterprise focused on training, empowerment, and inclusion, offering hands-on employment opportunities for young adults with Down syndrome and individuals with disabilities.

MILK + TEA launched its 8-week paid training program, which provides real café experience, job training, and a supportive environment where participants can build confidence, develop valuable life and employment skills, and be celebrated for who they are. The program has already received an overwhelming response from the community, reinforcing the importance of inclusive spaces and meaningful employment opportunities.

"Community partnerships like this allow us to give back while continuing to invest in inclusive training and employment," said Philip Cho from MILK + TEA Brewing Confidence. "We are incredibly grateful for the support and excited to work alongside Marentette's Mission to make a difference locally."

Pre-orders for the fundraiser and baked goods can be placed online at milk-and-tea-fundraiser.square.site. Registration for MILK + TEA's training program is also currently open.

Together, MILK + TEA Brewing Confidence and Marentette's Mission are working to build a more inclusive future - one shift, one cup, and one act of kindness at a time.

The Petes are back in action on Thursday, January 29, when they host the Sudbury Wolves. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Tickets are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcast live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.







