Attack Complete Comeback, Knock off Division Leading Rangers 3-2 in Overtime

Published on January 28, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack were in tough at the Bayshore on Wednesday night against the Midwest Division and Western Conference leading Kitchener Rangers, but a full 60-plus minute effort resulted in a much needed come from behind 3-2 overtime win. The Rangers had goals from Sam O'Reilly and Cameron Reid, while Max Delisle had his first two goal game of his young OHL career, Lenny Greenberg potted the overtime winner and Trenten Bennett made 38 saves for the win.

The Owen Sound Attack and the Kitchener Rangers combinied for just 12 shots and 1 goal in the opening period, battling and pressuring each other at every turn. The period seemed destined to end without either team putting anything on the scoreboard, but with just 8.6 seconds left Sam O'Reilly scored his 17th of the season on an odd man rush that saw a rebound slip past Bennett, making it 1-0 for the Rangers heading into the break.

In a near repeat of the opening period the Attack continued to battle challenging the Rangers with a strong forecheck, but not able to generate an offensive chance to beat Christian Kirsch. Unfortunately, it was the Rangers again finding a way to beat Bennett who was fantastic in the middle frame making 13 saves on 14 shots. This time it was Reid whose point shot who find its way to the back of the net through the traffic making it 2-0 Rangers early in the period, a score that would hold heading into the second intermission..

In the third period the pace picked up with more chances, shots, and goals. The Attack were finally rewarded early in the period when Cole Zurawski found Max Delisle alone in front of the net with a highlight reel pass, the Max buried behind Kirsch, giving the Attack life. Then 6 minutes later on the power play it was Max Delisle again tipping home the Zurawski point shot at the side of the net to tie the game at two and send the Bayshore into a frenzy with over seven minutes to play.

This game needed overtime to decide a winner and the 3-on-3 overtime was a back and forth paced period with chances and rushes at both ends. Kirsch made a save on a breakaway attempt from Harry Nansi who was sprung on the long outlet pass from Braedyn Rogers, just moments before Bennett made one of his own on Humphreys who used his speed to create the opportunity. The Attack won the ensuing face off and quickly advanced the puck up the ice creating a 2 on 1 opportunity. Jake Crawford held the puck carried the puck up the right wing, while Greenberg rushed up the left side where Crawford found him with the perfect cross ice pass which allowed Greenberg to get off his shot beating Kirsch for the overtime winner to make it 3-2 for the Attack.

Up next, the Attack will head to Brantford to take on the Bulldogs on Friday night before hosting the Guelph Storm on Saturday night at the Bayshore,with both games set for 7pm. Tickets for all Attack home games are on sale now and can be purchased at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office in person or by phone at 519-371-7452 or online anytime at tickets.attackhockey.com. Saturday nights game is a charity game in support of TD Beats the Tyson Downs Association.

UPCOMING HOME GAMES - TICKETS | LISTEN LIVE | WATCH LIVE

Sat. Jan. 31, 2026 vs. Guelph Storm, 7pm

Sat. Feb. 14, 2026 vs. Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, 7pm

Sat. Feb. 21, 2026 vs Brampton Steelheads, 7pm

Wed. Feb. 25, 2026 vs Oshawa Generals, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 7, 2026 vs Sarnia Sting, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 14, 2026 vs Guelph Storm, 7pm

Wed. Mar. 18, 2026 vs Flint Firebirds, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 21, 2026 vs Kitchener Rangers, 7pm







