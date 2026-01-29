Kitchener Have Win Streak Snapped at Eight, But Extend Point Streak to 11 in OT Loss

Kitchener Rangers goaltender Christian Kirsch vs. the Owen Sound Attack

Owen Sound, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers have a two-goal lead disappear in the final period as the Owen Sound Attack score three unanswered goals, two by Max Delisle in the third period and the game winner by Lenny Greenberg 3:40 into the overtime period. This overtime loss ends the Rangers eight game win streak, but extends their point streak to eleven games. The East Avenue Blue also extend their lead atop the Western Conference with the consolation point.

A foursome of Rangers had their point streaks extended getting themselves on the scoresheet at the Bayshore in tonight's game. Cameron Reid (3 games), Sam O'Reilly (4 games), Jack Pridham (9 games), and Christian Humphreys (13 games).

Scoring Summary:

First Period

KIT 1 - OS 0

19:51 Sam O'Reilly (17) - Jack Pridham, Christian Humphreys

Second Period

KIT 2 - OS 0

6:31 Cameron Reid (11) - Gabriel Chiarot, Luca Romano

Third Period

KIT 2 - OS 1

6:15 Max Delisle (3) - Cole Zurawski, Lenny Greenberg

KIT 2 - OS 2 - PPG

12:54 Max Delisle (4) - Cole Zurawski, Braedyn Rogers

Overtime

KIT 2 - OS 3 - GWG

3:40 Lenny Greenberg (8) - Jake Crawford

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 40 - OS 20

Power play: KIT 0/2 - OS 1/3

FO%: KIT 49% - OS 51%

The Starting Goalies:

Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 17/20 Saves, Three Goals Against, Loss

Trenten Bennett (OS) - 38/40 Saves, Two Goals Against, Win

UP NEXT:

Friday night means the Blueshirts are back at The Aud for another home game, this time squaring off with the Windsor Spitfires for the second meeting of the season. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Secure your tickets at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

