Game Preview: Kitchener Rangers at Owen Sound

Owen Sound, ON - The Kitchener Rangers travel to the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre on Wednesday looking to extend their impressive stretch of play against the Owen Sound Attack. Kitchener heads into this midweek matchup riding a strong wave of momentum, having collected eight-straight wins including a convincing 6-2 victory over the Attack just last weekend. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The teams have squared off five times already this season with Kitchener winning four but have played to a split at the Bayshore with each time earning a win in two contests. Kitchener have had recent success against the Attack only losing once in regulation to their Midwest Division rivals since the start of the 2024-25 season.

The Rangers and Attack are trending in opposite directions as Kitchener comes into the game on an eight-game win streak, while the Attack are winless in their last seven.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (31-11-3-1)

The Kitchener Rangers have worked their way to the top of the Western Conference and enter Wednesday's matchup coming off a 4-1 win over the Sarnia Sting Tuesday night. A win against the Owen Sound Attack would extend their current winning streak to nine games.

Sam O'Reilly drove the offence in Tuesday's victory, earning OHL first star honours with a goal and two assists. Christian Humphreys stayed productive with a goal and an assist to reach 57 points and extend his point streak to eleven, while Jack Pridham added two helpers to move up to fourth in the league scoring.

Drafted Rangers:

The Kitchener Rangers have a loaded roster of NHL drafted talent. Among twelve players drafted to the NHL, five were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Gabriel Chiarot (Vancouver Canucks), Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other six players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), Sam O'Reilly (Tampa Bay Lightning via EDM), Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), and Jared Woolley (Los Angeles Kings). Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators) was selected in 2023.

SCOUTING THE ATTACK (18-23-1-3)

Currently fourth in the Midwest Division with 40 points in 45 games, the Owen Sound Attack are holding on to the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, but just two points separate them from the sixth seed, Guelph Storm.

Pierce Mbuyi continues to lead the way with 23 goals and 50 points, while Lenny Greenberg acts as a steady threat from the blue line, ranking 11th among OHL defencemen with 24 goals and 31 points. Owen Sound's power play sits at 25.4%, effective when given chances.

Drafted Attack:

Two players from the Owen Sound Attack have been drafted to the NHL, both in 2025: Trenten Bennett (New Jersey Devils), and Harry Nansi (Toronto Maple Leafs).

Broadcast Coverage:

Wednesday's game against the Owen Sound Attack will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 466 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Wednesday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

Friday night means the Blueshirts are back at The Aud for another home game, this time squaring off with the Windsor Spitfires for the second meeting of the season. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Secure your tickets at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.







