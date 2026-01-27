NHL Debut: Josh Samanski (January, 26th, 2026)

Josh Samanski is set to make his NHL debut tonight with the Edmonton Oilers.

The 23-year-old forward has appeared in 39 games this season with the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL, recording 28 points (7-21-28) while serving as a top-six centre. Samanski is projected to slot in at centre on the Oilers' third line.

"It's obviously awesome," Samanski said pre-game on Monday. "I'm very excited to get things started and just experience my first game. You always want an opportunity, so I'm very happy to get the chance and I'm looking forward to showcasing my skills."

This season marks Samanski's first professional campaign in North America after spending the previous four years with the Straubing Tigers of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL).

"Coming back to North America was a bit of a learning curve at first," he said. "But from the staff to the players, everyone did a great job helping me adjust. I felt comfortable pretty quickly, and I think my two-way game has really improved."

Samanski went undrafted in both the OHL and NHL, and although being born in Germany, his Canadian heritage allowed him to join the Owen Sound Attack without taking up one of the team's two roster spots earmarked for imported players. He spent one year in the OHL, appearing in 54 games during the 2019-20 season where he recorded 20 points (4-15-20), before continuing his development in Europe. Edmonton signed him as a free agent to a two-year entry-level contract on April 2, 2025. His brother, Noah, has appeared in a dozen games this season for the WHL's Wenatchee Wild.

Along with an NHL call-up, his strong play has also earned him a spot alongside new Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl on Team Germany's roster for next month's 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina.







