Matthew Frost Sparks Frontenacs Win Tuesday

Published on January 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa- Two days after its postponement, the Kingston Frontenacs finally played the Generals Tuesday night. After being canceled on Sunday due to weather, the game dropped the puck on Tuesday night at 7:00 pm from the Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa.

The Generals started strong by scoring twice in the opening frame. Harrison Franssen struck first, followed by Vadim Smirnov. Despite the Frontenacs generating several chances, Matthew Humphries stopped all 14 Kingston shots in the opening 20 minutes. The second period was scoreless. Gavin Betts was fantastic for the Frontenacs, making seven good saves in the middle frame. The Kingston offence would once again be buzzing all around the net, but still were unable to solve Humphries, throwing another 14 shots in his direction. The Frontenacs would finally start to connect in the third period. Matthew Frost, Tomas Pobezal, and Andre Mondoux would all find the back of the net in beautiful fashion. Three rockets from the Frontenacs would give them their first lead of the hockey game in the dying moments, Gavin Betts would slam the door at the other end, and Kingston would complete the comeback.

Final score in Oshawa on Tuesday night, 3-2 Frontenacs.

Kingston now returns home and gets set for a big weekend ahead when they host the Sudbury Wolves on Friday and the Peterborough Petes on Sunday.







