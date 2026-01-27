Attack Set to Tangle with Midwest Division Leading Rangers

Published on January 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack head into this midweek game against their divisional rival, the Kitchener Rangers, this will be their 3rd meeting in just 18 days. The Attack will look to put together another solid effort from start to finish in hopes of a better result than this past week.

HEAD TO HEAD:

This is the sixth meeting between the Attack and the Rangers this season, with another two still to come. The Rangers hold a 4-1 lead in the season series this year, and bring a seven game win streak into this game while the Attack bring in a seven game losing streak. The last matchup between these teams was January 23rd in Kitchener, where the game was tied 1-1 going into the third before the Rangers blew it open winning with a score of 6-2.

SCOUTING THE ATTACK (18-23-1-3)

Heading into this week night game the Attack are now 18-23-1-3. They will be looking for a spark after a tough stretch to start the new year starting 1-7-0-0. The Attack will be looking to continue their high power offensive attack as they currently sit tied for 6th for goals for and they will turn to their top performers Pierce Mbuyi (23-27-50), Tristan Delisle (22-21-43), Harry Nansi (10-28-38), Cole Zurwaski (18-17-35) and Lenny Greenberg (7-24-31) to lead the offence. The Attack will count on goaltenders Trenten Bennett (6W, 4.28 GAA and 0.889 SAV%) and Matthew Koprowski (2W, 4.46 GAA and 0.867 SAV%) to stop the push from the Rangers. The Attack look to continued success with their third ranked power play, which is clicking at a 25.4% rate and for a reemergence of their relentless penalty killing from the start of the season.

DRAFTED ATTACK:

The Attack have two current players drafted to the NHL, they were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Trenten Bennett (New Jersey Devils) and Harry Nansi (Toronto Maple Leafs). The Attack have 6 players that are ranked in the NHL Central Scouting initial rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft. Pierce Mbuyi, Welsey Royston and Cole Zurawski are C-rated players, while Elliot Arnett, Matthew Koprowski and Nicholas Sykora are players to watch.

NCAA COMMITTED ATTACK:

The Attack currently have 11 players on their roster committed to play in the NCAA when done playing in the OHL: John Banks (Massachusetts) Trenten Bennett (St. Lawrence), Jake Crawford (Bowling Green), Tristan Delisle (Michigan Tech), Lenny Greenberg (Sacred Heart), Landon Jackman (Quinnipiac), Pierce Mbuyi (Penn State), Noah Roberts (Sacred Heart), Nicholas Sykora (Quinnipiac), Masen Wray (Holy Cross), and Cole Zurawski (Notre Dame).

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (30-11-3-1)

Coming in to this game the Rangers sit 7 points ahead of the London Knights for the top spot in the Midwest Division. Their 64 points on the season is good for 2nd in the Western Conference, 2 points behind the Flint Firebirds. The Rangers 8-1-0-1 in their last 10. The Rangers will be looking to Jack Pridham (31-27-58), Christian Humphreys (15-40-55), and Dylan Edwards (25-30-55) to carry the offence, while the goaltending tandem of Christian Kirsch (17W, 2.60 GAA, .896 SV%) and Jason Schaubel (13W, 2.72 GAA, .899 SV%) will look to stop the Attack offence.

DRAFTED RANGERS:

The Rangers have 12 current players drafted to the NHL, 1 taken in the 2023 NHL Draft, Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators). 6 in the 2024 Draft, Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Sam O'Reilly (Edmonton -> Tampa Bay), Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Jared Woolley (Los Angeles Kings), and Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks). 5 from the 2025 Draft, Gabriel Chiarot (Vancouver Canucks), Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Luca Romano (New York Islanders), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians).

UPCOMING HOME GAMES - TICKETS | LISTEN LIVE | WATCH LIVE

Sat. Jan. 28, 2026 vs. Kitchener Rangers, 7pm

Sat. Jan. 31, 2026 vs. Guelph Storm, 7pm

Sat. Feb. 14, 2026 vs. Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, 7pm

Sat. Feb. 21, 2026 vs Brampton Steelheads, 7pm

Wed. Feb. 25, 2026 vs Oshawa Generals, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 7, 2026 vs Sarnia Sting, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 14, 2026 vs Guelph Storm, 7pm

Wed. Mar. 18, 2026 vs Flint Firebirds, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 21, 2026 vs Kitchener Rangers, 7pm







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.