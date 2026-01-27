IceDogs Win Two Games in Two Nights

St Catharines, ONT - The Niagara IceDogs picked up four big points in their back-to-back games this weekend, with Rookie Sensation Ryerson Edgar becoming the first IceDogs Rookie to net two hat tricks in his rookie campaign.

On Saturday night, the IceDogs were at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre, facing off against the Owen Sound Attack. Owen Sound entered the game having lost its last six games, and the IceDogs were fresh off a loss to the Barrie Colts on Thursday night.

The Rookie Sensation opened the scoring in the first period, and the IceDogs would hold that 1-0 lead until early in the third period. Two minutes into the third, the IceDogs' veteran player, Grayson Tiller, gave the IceDogs a two-goal cushion with his third goal of the year, shortly after Hayden Reid scored his eighth of the season to make it 3-0.

Edgar, who scored the IceDogs' first goal, took his night from good to great in the third period, adding two more goals to complete his second hat trick of his rookie campaign and close out the game with a 5-0 win.

Charlie Robertson put in an impressive 30-save shutout for his 30th career OHL win. Despite the offensive explosion in the third period for the IceDogs, Robertson's great play in the crease kept them in control throughout the night.

Alex Hage's two-assist performance was another key to the IceDogs' victory and was enough to earn him the game's second star, behind Edgar and ahead of Robertson.

After Saturday night's matchup, the IceDogs faced a quick turnaround for their 2 p.m. bout with the Brampton Steelheads. The Steelheads were entering Sunday's game, losing seven consecutive games.

Once again, Edgar opened the scoring, marking his fourth goal in under 24 hours for the 14th goal of his rookie season. Later on in the first period, Steelheads forward Justin Bottineau tied the game, and shortly after the beginning of the second period, the Steelheads took the lead. Owen Cartwright gave Brampton the lead with what was his first career OHL goal.

IceDogs phenom and touted NHL Prospect Ryan Roobroeck tied the game at two with his 26th goal of the season, and on the goal, Riley Patterson picked up an assist. This was Patterson's first game back after missing five games with an injury. The Vancouver Canucks prospect's electric return to the lineup continued just ten seconds into the third period, where he scored his 24th of the season. IceDogs captain and Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Ethan Czata picked up his 100th OHL point with an assist on the go-ahead goal.

The IceDogs couldn't close the game out in regulation after a tying goal by Manuel Amado forced overtime. In the extra frame after drawing a double minor for high-sticking, Roobroeck took advantage on the ensuing power play, scoring the game-winner and his second of the game.

Roobroeck's 27th goal of the season places him sixth in the OHL in goals. Patterson's assist on the winner completed a three-point night in his return, and his 55 points on the season have him leading the team.

The IceDogs are back on Thursday, Jan. 29, taking on the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds at 7 p.m. at the Meridian Centre.

