Rescheduled: Guelph Storm vs. Niagara IceDogs

The postponed game originally scheduled for Thursday, January 15th, between the Guelph Storm and the Niagara IceDogs will now be played on Monday, February 9th at 7:00 pm at the Meridian Centre.

Tickets for the original date will be valid for the new date.

Tickets already downloaded into fans' Google or Apple Wallets will not be updated with the new game date, but will scan on the rescheduled game.

Tickets in the fan's blocktickets accounts will be updated with the new game date.

All ticketing inquiries can be directed to [email protected] or by calling (905) 687-3641.







