Edwards Scores Short-Handed Goal as Otters Fall in Hard-Fought Battle

Published on January 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie, Pennsylvania -- The Otters would return to home ice Friday as they would kick-off back-to-back home games against West Division opposition with their third tilt of the month against the Windsor Spitifires. Following a tough road trip, the Otters would hope a bit of home cooking would do them some good as they would look to get their weekend started right.

The contest would commence would the Spits on the front foot looking to get things going early. Just over six minutes into the contest, Anthony Cristoforo (12) would deflect the puck home to give the Spitfires a 1-0 lead. Erie would respond well after going behind, creating scoring opportunities looking to climb back into it. Windsor would strike once more with the game's next goal, as Ethan Belchetz (26) would score for the fourth time in the last two games against the Otters to make it 2-0 visitors. Under a minute later, Windsor would find the next goal as Anthony Cristoforo ([2], 13) would find the back of the net to extend their lead to 3-0. With just 12 seconds remaining in the period, the Otters would get themselves on the board as Evan Headrick (PPG, 2) would get the Otters going as he would make it 3-1. This would be the score following the first period as the Spits would carry the lead. Shots on goal would favor the Spitfires 13-8 after one.

In the second, the game would take a physical turn. The contest would be relatively even with both teams looking for chances to get themselves up on the board. Both goaltenders would be up for the task in the second with Noah Erliden making a trio of huge saves to keep the Otters' deficit at two goals. Neither team would take a penalty in the second in a relatively clean yet physical frame. The game would remain 3-1 as it would head to the third.

The third period would begin in the same way the second played out in what was a quiet beginning of the final frame with the Spits controlling possession. Just over eight minutes into the period Jackson Schouten and Jonathan Brown would drop the gloves in Schouten's second fight in his first game at the EIA. The game would continue to develop in the same way but it would be Erie to find the game's next goal. Late in the game on the penalty kill, Kayden Edwards (SHG, 1) would sprint out of the penalty box on a breakaway and finish it off to get the Otters back within one to make it a 3-2 game. Erie would push for the remainder of the contest but be slowed down by Windsor who would escape with a 3-2 win on the road, handing the Otters their sixth-straight loss.

