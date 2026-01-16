Colts Top Firebirds 5-3

The Barrie Colts earned a hard-fought 5-3 victory over the Flint Firebirds on Friday night at Sadlon Arena, showcasing balanced scoring and timely special teams execution.

Barrie opened the scoring early, as William Schneid capitalized on a smart play in the offensive zone to give the Colts a 1-0 lead. Flint responded quickly, but Barrie continued to apply pressure and reclaimed the lead later in the opening period when Ben Wilmott finished a scramble in front of the net.

The Colts extended their advantage early in the second period, with Emil Hemming burying a one-timer just seconds after the puck dropped. The middle frame saw momentum swing back and forth, but Barrie regained control when Kashawn Aitcheson converted on the power play, set up by Cole Emerton, to send the Colts into the third period ahead 4-3.

Barrie's forecheck and defensive structure took over in the final frame. Hemming added his second of the night by cashing in on a rebound to make it 5-3, while the Colts' defence and disciplined goaltending limited Flint's chances down the stretch. The Firebirds pulled their netminder late but were unable to generate a goal with the extra attacker.

With the win, the Colts continue to build momentum and keep pace in the Central Division standings.







