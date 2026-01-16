Kitchener Host Saginaw for Bell Let's Talk Game Night

Published on January 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - After almost a week without action, the Rangers will play twice at home this weekend starting tonight with a matchup against the Saginaw Spirit. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 467 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

PROMOTION: Bell Let's Talk (Read More)

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Friday night will be the fourth-and-final meeting between these two teams, with Kitchener holding a 3-0-0-0 record. Last season, the teams faced off four times, splitting the series evenly as each team picked up two wins. Kitchener dropped one game in overtime, finishing with a 2-1-1-0 record, while Saginaw went 2-2-0-0. Kitchener holds a winning record over the past five seasons against the Spirit. In 18 games, Kitchener owns a 10-6-2-0 record.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (25-11-3-1)

Kitchener enter tonight's game on a four-game point streak which they'll look to extend against the Spirit.

Christian Humphreys leads the team in scoring and is in the top five for points in the Ontario Hockey League with 14 goals and 35 assists. Humphreys is averaging just under one assist per game. He is also the hottest Rangers entering tonight's game on a seven-game point streak where the Pittsburgh, PA native has three goals and nine assists.

Drafted Rangers:

The Kitchener Rangers have a loaded roster of NHL drafted talent. Among twelve players drafted to the NHL, five were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Gabriel Chiarot (Vancouver Canucks), Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other six players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), Sam O'Reilly (Tampa Bay Lightning via EDM), Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), and Jared Woolley (Los Angeles Kings). Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators) was selected in 2023.

SCOUTING THE SPIRIT (15-19-3-4)

The Saginaw Spirit sit eighth in the Western Conference with 37 points through 41 games. Coming off a 3-2 overtime win over the Windsor Spitfires. Saginaw aims to carry that momentum into tonight's matchup against the Rangers.

Nikita Klepov and Dimian Zhilkin continued their dominant play each recording a goal and an assist. Klepov, the league's second-leading rookie in points, also ranks fifth among OHL players with 50 points (20G, 33A). Carson Harmer sealed the win with the overtime goal.

Drafted Spirit:

The Spirit have one active player drafted to the NHL. Jacob Cloutier (Winnipeg Jets) was selected in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Rangers Reach:

Rangers Reach is back for another exciting season of great Rangers hockey and Huge JACKPOTS! You could be the next winner of our Jackpot draw or consolation prize draw of a $200 The Keg Waterloo Gift Card!

Buy now!  or text WIN to 95050 (Std Msg & Data Rates may apply)

Also, back for another season is the Rangers Reach Authentic Jersey Raffle!

In addition to our Authentic Jersey main prize, we've added a Consolation Prize of a Special Issue RANGERS Jersey to the draw! Each Ticket purchase now has a chance to win one of TWO prizes!

Get your tickets online or on the concourse at tonight's game! 

Rangers Reach 50/50 supports local minor sports organizations, numerous social agencies, charities, and education related programs. Proceeds from Rangers Reach 50/50 also help support our community.

Broadcast Coverage:

Friday's game against the Saginaw Spirit will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 467 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

The Rangers host Guelph on Sunday for a game against the Storm. Puck drop is set for 2:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Secure your tickets at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.